Nicolas Cage has a Show About Swear Words So Fuck Wank Bugger Shitting Arse Head and Hole

I guess Nicholas Cage didn’t think starring in a meta movie about his fictional self wasn’t wild enough for 2021. He is now also starring in a series about the history of swear words.

What is Nicolas Cage’s swear words show?

Aptly named Nicolas Cage’s History of Swear Words, it’s a mini series that has been produced for Netflix. Each episode will see Cage look at the etymology of a particular curse. It will also look at elements such as pop cultural usage, science and cultural impact.

Swear words that Cage will be dissecting include: shit, fuck, pussy, damn, dick and bitch.

In the first trailer for the show, he goes Full Nick Cage while focusing on ‘pussy’ in particular. He speaks about the word while literally painting a picture while surrounded by canvases depicting suggestive fruit.

“It is a thing of great wonder and mystery, quivering with complexity, strength, and resilience. However also, buried within, a delicate femininity and, dare I say, naughtiness,” Cage says.

“To truly capture its essence we must plunge, unafraid, deep within its enchanted garden,” he continues.

“It can also be a cat.”

Cage won’t be alone on this expletive journey. Some special guests in the six-part series will include Nick Offerman and Sarah Silverman.

As a lover of history and swearing. I can’t wait for this one. And it seems Cage is going to have quite a busy year. He will also be starring in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where he plays a fictionalised version of himself, as well as playing Joe Exotic in a biopic for Amazon.

We’re also advocating pretty hard for him to make an appearance in Spider-Man 3.

Nicolas Cage’s History of Swear Words lands on Netflix on January 6.