Netflix’s Equinox Trailer Promises a Dark-Esque Otherworldly Mystery

Fans are still reeling from the end of Netflix’s Dark, the German sci-fi series about family problems that were so severe they defied time and space. Now, Danish series Equinox is looking to fill the void with the tale of a radio host, her missing sister, and the promise of a terrifying world that lies beyond.

Netflix has released a new trailer for Equinox, the streaming platform’s second Danish-language series (coming on the heels of The Rain, which ended this year after three seasons). Based on a popular podcast, this thriller centres around a young woman named Astrid (The Mist’s Danica Curcic) whose sister vanished in 1999 along with 20 of her fellow graduating students.

8 TV Shows to Remind You of When Game of Thrones Was Good It’s almost surreal to go back and remember when Game of Thrones was the best show on television. It was the topic of every water cooler conversation and jumpstarted a new era in fantasy television. Nowadays, its legacy is marred by how the series ended but there are plenty of... Read more

Even though the case was closed, the disappearances have sparked rumours and conspiracy theories for years. Astrid herself hasn’t been able to escape its hold, thanks to years of nightmares and visions. But it turns out they might be more than night terrors. They might be the clues she needs to find out what really happened to those 21 students.

The trailer is a little vague on the supernatural aspects of the series, making it seem like it could be your run-of-the-mill whodunnit. But a previous teaser trailer for the series makes it clear that there’s something otherworldly going on here. In that teaser, Astrid finds herself talking on her radio show with someone who was with her sister when she disappeared — who also reveals that there is “another reality,” and that it’s connected to what really happened all those years ago. The plot therefore thickens.

Equinox debuts its six-episode first season on December 30.