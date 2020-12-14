Netflix Just Announced 7 New Shows, Including the Epic ‘Man vs. Bee’

Netflix is on a roll lately, snapping up the rights to the hottest scripts around left, right and centre. The latest announcements out of Netflix’s UK division include YA fiction adaptations of novels Half Bad, Lockwood & Co and Cuckoo Song, but the crowning glory of the lineup is absolutely Man Vs. Bee. This comedy show, helmed by the incomparable Rowan Atkinson, is about a man who finds himself warring with a stray bee inside his massive mansion.

If that isn’t the height of comedy, we don’t know what is.

The shows range from slapstick comedy to straight horror, true stories and murder mysteries— so really, there's something for everyone.

Here's every new show just announced by Netflix UK & Ireland via Twitter.

Man vs Bee: "Renowned actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson plays a new character in this riotous comedy. A man finds himself at war with a bee while housesitting a luxurious mansion. Who will win, and what irreparable damage will be done in the process?" Cuckoo Song: "A gripping horror story about two warring sisters – one human, one monster – who must unite to reverse a supernatural pact gone horribly wrong, and with it mend their grief-stricken family. Based on the novel by Frances Hardinge." Half Bad: "The illegitimate son of the world’s most feared witch, Nathan has spent his whole life being monitored for signs he may follow the same destructive path as his father. An angsty, roller-coaster ride of a young adult show, from Giri/Haji and Humans writer Joe Barton." The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle: Writer and creator Sophie Petzal brings us this mind-bending murder mystery which presents an intriguing puzzle – how do you solve a murder when every time you are getting close to the answer, you wake up in someone else’s body? Lockwood & Co: "From writer/lead director Joe Cornish, a supernatural action adventure about a tiny London startup. More specifically, a *ghost-hunting* startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl." Baby Reindeer: "Based on a compelling true story, the hit 2019 Edinburgh Fringe one-man stage-play follows the writer/performer Richard Gadd’s warped relationship with his female stalker and the impact it has on him as he is ultimately forced to face a deep, dark buried trauma…" The Red Zone: "From writers Barney Ronay & Jonathan Liew and EP Sam Mendes, this is a comedy about football. But also not about football. Mainly it's a story about the people and the surfaces that collide in the orbit of this strange world of bluffers, sharks and genuine talent."

In addition to these shows, Netflix also confirmed every returning UK show currently in production, including:

Sex Education - Season 3

Top Boy - Season 2

After Life - Season 3

The Crown - Season 5

Anatomy of a Scandal, The Last Bus and Stay Close were also confirmed as being in the works.

It's been a strange year, but entertainment looks set to come back strong over the next year or so.

Expect more new shows and announcements as we head into a safer, COVID-free future.