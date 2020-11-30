The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Neil Gaiman’s The Sleeper and the Spindle Is Getting a Holiday Radio Adaptation

Germain Lussier

December 1, 2020 at 8:15 am
Gwendoline Christie will lead a radio play of a Neil Gaiman fantasy. (Photo: HBO)

Anyone with access to BBC Radio 4 is going to get quite the holiday gift come December 26. That’s when a brand new radio adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s novella The Sleeper and the Spindle will be airing with a star-studded cast.

According to RadioTimes, Star Wars and Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie will voice the lead role of a queen who is about to be married. However, the night before the wedding, several dwarves warn her a terrible sleeping spell is sweeping the land. Since she herself fell under such a spell in the past, she feels an obligation to save not just the kingdom, but a certain sleeping princess, and sets off on a quest.

So while yes, the sleeping princess story is inspired by Sleeping Beauty, and the queen is inspired by Snow White. That’s where the comparisons end. Gaiman’s version is much more mature, macabre, and brutal. More, well, Gaiman than Disney.

Joining Christie are Ralph Ineson (The Witch), Stefan Adegbola (Doctor Who), and Ian Dunnett Jnr as the dwarves who come to warn the queen, Penelope Wilton (Shaun of the Dead) as the narrator, and Gaiman himself as the Home Secretary.

The Sleeper and the Spindle was originally published in 2014, and it garnered very good reviews and won several awards. And now, on December 26 from 3-4 p.m. GMT on BBC Radio 4, fans can hear it come to life.

