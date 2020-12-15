NBN Typical Evening Speeds Changed Again, Here’s What You Need to Know

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

NBN Typical evening speeds just changed again. Here’s why that’s important and what you need to know.

How typical NBN evening speeds work

Typical evening speeds are the main way we tell NBN plans apart. In addition to reporting the speed tier an NBN plan is configured on, providers need to report typical evening speeds.

These are the kind of speeds you can expect during the busiest hours of the day – between 7pm and 11pm. The fastest a provider’s evening speeds, the more reliable your connection will be during the times you use it most.

Thanks to back-end changes in how NBN provisions wholesale plans, we’ve seen a lot of movement in evening speeds lately.

Thankfully, these have been positive. Telcos include Telstra, Optus, iiNet, TPG, and Aussie Broadband are now reporting faster evening speeds than they were a few months ago.

As such, we’re going to take a look at who has the fastest plans around, based on the most recent evening speed data major ISPs have released.

READ MORE ACCC Says NBN Speeds in Australia Have Never Been Faster

Fastest NBN 250 plans

If you really want to go hard, you might want to consider an NBN 250 plan. Aussie Broadband currently reports the highest NBN 250 speeds, measuring in at 222Mbps during peak hours. An Aussie NBN 250 plan will set you back $129 per month.

Optus, Telstra, and Superloop all report typical evening speeds of 215Mbps. Superloop is the cheapest option, billed at $109 per month for your first six months and $129 per month thereafter. Optus is up next at $130 per month, and Telstra follows at $140 per month.

Be aware that you can only get an NBN 250 plan if you have a FTTP or HFC NBN connection. At present, only 70% of HFC customers can get NBN 250 speeds, but NBN Co intends to upgrade the network to allow all HFC customers to do so by June 2021.

It’s important to be aware that typical evening speeds disclosed by NBN providers are just an indication of the speeds you can reasonably expect during peak hours.

Other factors can still affect the speeds you get at home. These can include the technology you’re using to connect to the NBN, the hardware in your home, and any abnormally high usage in your area.

Fastest NBN 100 plans

Telstra currently sits atop the NBN 100 typical evening speed chart, boasting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. In theory, this means you should never see any congestion, no matter what time of day.

Unsurprisingly, Telstra is the priciest major NBN provider around. Its NBN 100 plan will set you back $90 per month for your first year, and then $110 per month thereafter.

Telstra NBN plans also include 4G back-up with download speeds of up to 25Mbps and a three-month free subscription to Binge. This can be extended by another three months by signing up to Telstra Plus.

Telstra NBN plans are contract-free, but you’ll need to pay out a prorated modem fee if you leave within your first 24 months. This is equivalent to $9 multiplied by the number of months left in your term.

If you leave before your discounted expires, you’d be up for $108. That’s only $12 cheaper than sticking out the two years.

iiNet and TPG are now tied for second place, with the stablemates both reporting typical evening speeds of 95Mbps. TPG is the cheaper of the pair, charging $79.99 per month for your first six months, then $89.99 per month thereafter. Y

ou’ll need to sign a six-month contract, but you’re still free to leave after your discount expires. This plan also includes a modem at no extra cost – you’ll just need to pay $10 delivery. On the other hand, iiNet charges $99.99 per month.

Next up, Superloop, SpinTel, and Optus sit in equal third with typical evening speeds of 90Mbps.

Superloop is the cheapest out of these three, offering its NBN 100 plan for $74.95 per month for your first six months. You’ll be up for $89.95 per month after the discount expires, but the plan is completely contract-free so you can bail whenever.

SpinTel doesn’t have a discount, but only charges $84.95 per month. That’s cheaper than the vast majority of NBN 100 plans when you exclude any promos.

Optus will charge $89 per month for your first year, and then $99 per month thereafter. This plan attracts a $99 setup fee, and you’ll also have to deal with a modem fee if you leave within your first 36 months. This works out to be $7 per month for each month remaining in your three-year term.

This Optus plan is bundled with a Fetch Mini set-top box which lets you pause and rewind live TV, and an Optus Sport subscription.

Aussie Broadband is just a sliver behind, reporting typical evening speeds of 89Mbps. An unlimited Aussie NBN 100 plan will set you back $99 per month.

When it comes to cheaper options, you may want to consider MATE. You’ll pay $79 per month for an unlimited NBN 100 plan with reported typical evening speeds of 83Mbps.

You can save a further $10 per month by adding in a MATE SIM-only plan. These start at $20 per month with 5GB and are powered by the Telstra network.

Fastest NBN 50 plans

Telstra is again your fastest choice when it comes to NBN 50 plans, all but promising congestion free plans. This means typical evening speeds of 50Mbps. Telstra will charge you $90 per month, however, which is quite a bit dearer than most NBN 50 plans.

As with Big T NBN 100 plans, you’ll get 4G back-up and a three-month free subscription to Binge that can be extended by another three months by registering for Telstra Plus.

You’ll also still be up for a modem fee if you leave within your first 24 months. This is equivalent to $9 multiplied by the number of months remaining in your two-year term.

iiNet and TPG tie for second place again, with both reporting speeds of 48Mbps. You’ll pay $74.99 per month on iiNet, or $69.99 per month on TPG.

SpinTel, Internode, and Optus sit in equal third, all reporting typical evening speeds of 45Mbps.

SpinTel is your best option here when it comes to price. You’ll pay $59 for your first six months, and $64.95 per month.

Internode has a similar discount, but the price hike is much higher. You’re looking at $59.99 per month for your first six months, and then $79.99 per month.

Optus on the other hand charges $75 per month. You’ll need to pay a $99 setup fee however and will be hit with a modem fee if you leave within your first 36 months. This is equivalent to $7 for each month left in your 36-month term. As with Telstra, Optus’ modem offers 4G backup.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.