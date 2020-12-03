Movie Release Dates 2020-2021: Every Rescheduled Australian Release

The coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with the upcoming slate of blockbuster movies. Everything from Black Widow to the latest James Bond and Ghostbusters: Afterlife have been pushed back. Some films have new 2021 release dates and others are landing directly on VOD or heading to streaming.

Here’s every blockbuster movie release currently schedule for Australia between 2020 and 2021.

Movie release dates for 2020 in Australia

The biggest blockbusters still on the schedule for 2020 include Wonder Woman 1984, Soul and The Witches. Here’s all the biggest genre movies and blockbusters set for the 2020 season, and where you’ll be able to catch them.

The Witches — 10 December, 2020

Soul — 25 December, 2020 (Disney+)

Wonder Woman — 26 December, 2020

READ MORE Every New Marvel Release Date For Movies And TV Shows

Movie release dates for 2021 in Australia

2021 is set to be a massive year for films, largely because most of the biggest films originally scheduled for 2020 have been pushed into the first half of the year. The biggest movies arriving in 2021 including Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius and The Fast and the Furious sequel, F9. Here’s everything else currently scheduled for the year.

Monster Hunter — 1 January, 2021

The Dry — 1 January, 2021

Mortal Kombat — 14 January, 2021*

Chaos Walking — 21 January, 2021

Antlers — 18 February, 2021

The King’s Man — 11 February, 2021

Morbius — 18 March, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife — 25 March, 2021

Raya and the Last Dragon — 25 March, 2021

No Time to Die — 1 April, 2021

Rumble — 1 April, 2021

A Quiet Place Part II — 22 April, 2021

Black Widow — 29 April, 2021

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie — 13 May, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong — 20 May, 2021

Spiral: From the Book of Saw — 20 May, 2021

Cruella — 27 May, 2021

F9 — 27 May, 2021

The Conjuring 3 — 3 June, 2021

Venom: Let There Be Carnage — 24 June, 2021

Top Gun: Maverick — July 1, 2021

Shang-Chi — 8 July, 2021

Uncharted — 15 July, 2021

Jungle Cruise — 29 July, 2021

The Suicide Squad — 5 August, 2021

Space Jam: A New Legacy — 9 September, 2021

Dune — 30 September , 2021

Halloween Kills — 14 October, 2021

Eternals — 28 October, 2021

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins — 21 October, 2020

Mission Impossible 7 — 18 November, 2021

Sherlock Holmes 3 — 26 December, 2021

*Mortal Kombat will likely be rescheduled, but no new date or trailer has been released.

Considering the sheer number of blockbusters here, it’s going to be a very packed year for cinemas.

All dates listed are subject to change.

This article will be updated as we learn more about the upcoming movie release schedule for Australia. The most recent update noted changes to The Batman, No Time To Die, Shang Chi, Free Guy, Monster Hunter and more.