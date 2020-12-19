Millie Bobbie Brown Will Be Helming a New Science Fiction Movie Directed by the Russo Brothers

And it’s an adaptation of a graphic novel! Classic stuff.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) is attached to star in an adaptation of The Electric State, based on the graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag. Set in an alternate version of the future where robots and humans co-exist, it stars a teenage girl who embarks on a journey with a mysterious robot who has ties to her missing brother and a larger, sinister conspiracy with far-reaching consequences. Naturally, Brown will play the teenage girl.

The film is a big Avengers: Endgame reunion, if you’re into that, with Anthony and Joe Russo directing and Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the same duo who wrote Infinity War and Endgame, set to write the script.

Interestingly enough, in a statement made by the Russo Brothers, it was announced that Universal, the film’s distributor, has decided on a theatrical release for the film. Y’know, sometime.

“We’re thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of Electric State,” the Russos said. “This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theatres again. This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning.”

Ah, finally. Nature — I mean, the theatrical distribution model as dictated by big-budget filmmaking — is healing.

The film has no release date as of yet.