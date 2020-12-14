Everything We Know About Marvel’s Upcoming TV Shows

Marvel is hitting the silver screen in a big way over the next few months with major shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki arriving on Disney+ in early 2021. These will be the first shows to really follow up the devastating events of Avengers: Endgame, and will deal with the world-changing conclusion to the modern MCU saga.

Now that Marvel has revealed its upcoming slate, we know a whole lot more baout WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki and every other upcoming Marvel TV show. Here’s everything we know so far.

WandaVision will focus on Wanda’s mental health

WandaVision is set to pick up the threads of Wanda’s unravelling mental health in the wake of Avengers: Endgame which saw her partner, Vision, shattered into pieces. While we don’t know the full story just yet, the first trailers revealed Wanda travelling through alternate realities that saw her pregnant with twins, living blissfully with Vision and taking on the role of a 1950s housewife.

While the films haven’t explored her powers fully, in the comics Wanda has incredible reality-warping powers she struggles to control. It’s likely the TV show will adapt this struggle and analyse her mental state in the wake of Endgame.

WandaVision: Release Date

WandaVision is set to release on January 15, 2021.

When it drops, it’ll be just six episodes long.

WandaVision: Trailers, Glimpses, Secrets

We’ve already gotten three major trailers for WandaVision, showcasing the strange alternate realities of the show. Given Wanda’s reality-warping powers, it’s likely the series will explore the strange and unknowable throughout its six-episode run with hints it’ll take cues from the weirdness of early Fox/Marvel show Legion.

Appearances from Wanda’s baby twins (Speed and Wiccan) are very intriguing, as are all the allusion to Tom King’s excellent 2015 Vision comics run.

You can check out the major trailers below and head here to see everything new and exciting we spotted along the way:

WandaVision: What’s the deal with Evan Peters?

Okay so, this is a strange one. According to multiple sources, Evan Peters has a role in WandaVision. Normally an actor taking a role in a TV show isn’t a big deal. But because Peters has previously played the role of Quicksilver (Wanda’s brother) in Fox’s X-Men franchise, his appearance is a major surprise.

His exact role hasn’t been revealed, but it has set the rumour mill running.

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, the role of Quicksilver was played by Aaron Johnson, but given the strange nature of Wanda’s powers it could be that we see the first glimpses of the X-Men franchise in WandaVision thanks to Peters’ role and the involvement of alternate realities.

Technically, Fox’s X-Men does take place in an alternate universe, and now the character rights have reverted to Marvel/Disney there’s a big possibility we could see X-Men characters like Peters’ version of Quicksilver making an appearance in Marvel TV.

Then again, Peters could just be doing that thing actors do — acting. We’ll have to wait to see how this strange coincidence pans out.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is all about Captain America’s legacy

Despite Steve Rogers hanging up the mantle at the end of Avengers: Endgame, it appears it’s not the end for Captain America. In Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there are actually three candidates who could take up the iconic mantle: Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and John Walker (U.S. Agent). If you look closely in the initial trailers, you’ll see a Captain America-like figure running onto a pitch. This appears to be Walker, filling in for Steve Rogers on behalf of a mystery entity.

It’s likely the show will deal with the idea of who the ‘real’ Captain America is, with Sam and Bucky set to discover Steve’s legacy and fight bad guys along the way. In addition to the appearance of John Walker, Baron Zemo will also return. He first appeared in Captain America: Civil War as a freedom fighter who’d lost his family in the Sokovia battle of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Also returning will be Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Georges St-Pierre as Batroc (Captain America: The Winter Soldier). The first full trailer debuted at the recent Disney Investor Day.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Toy Leaks

Early toy leaks from Funko have revealed decent looks at Baron Zemo’s comics accurate costume, which doesn’t appear in the first look trailer. Other leaks contain further spoilers for who’ll end up wearing the Captain America outfit, but we won’t share who here.

If you want to find out more, you can check out this tantalising little glimpse. Beware spoilers.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Release Date

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was originally slated to be the first Marvel show releasing this year, but coronavirus pushed back this possibility.

It’s now set to debut on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.

Like other shows on this list, it’s set to have six hour-long episodes.

Loki follows the events of Avengers: Endgame

During the course of Avengers: Endgame, a catastrophic mess-up saw the Loki of Avengers past nab the Cosmic Cube and head off into realms unknown. Thanks to its first look trailer, we now know Loki will follow the adventures of this alternate dimension version of Loki as he’s captured and put to work by the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

The early trailer showed off a wild adaptation of the Vote Loki plotline (complete with comics-accurate costume), and a strange glimpse of Loki in the middle of a D.B. Cooper-esque heist. There’s plenty to unpack here, and a lot we don’t know — but it paints a very tantalising glimpse at Loki’s future.

Loki: Season Two Renewal

Early unofficial reports Loki has been renewed for a second season ahead of release are very promising, but for now all we know is it’ll be six episodes long like the other Marvel shows.

Current cast members confirmed to make an appearance include Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino (Into the Badlands), Richard E. Grant (Logan, Star Wise: The Rise of Skywalker) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Black Mirror, The Morning Show). Every major role (outside the titular one) is still a mystery.

Loki: Release Date

Loki is confirmed to debut its first six episodes in May 2021 — much sooner than anyone thought possible.

What If…?

Marvel What If…? is an upcoming animated TV show based on comics of the same name. Each issue presents an alternate reality tale exploring possible pathways the Marvel world could’ve taken. In the show’s first trailer, we got glimpses of a zombie universe, Peggy Carter taking on the role of Captain Britain and a future where T’Challa became Star Lord. Each episode will focus on one of these strange stories.

It’s a very intriguing prospect, and there’s no doubt plenty of surprises in the works.

What If…? is currently pencilled in for a winter 2021 release, but there’s no firm date yet.

Hawkeye

Hawkeye is a tale of two heroes: Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfield’s Hawkeye. This series is set to follow the original Hawkeye (Clint Barton) as he mentors new Hawkeye (Kate Bishop) and navigates a post-Avengers world. Given its logo branding and theme, it’s likely the show will take heavy inspiration from the Matt Fraction-penned Hawkeye comic from 2011.

READ MORE Everything You Need To Know About The New Hawkeye, Kate Bishop

Kate Bishop is a fantastic character, it’s looking mighty like she’ll have the starring role in this archery adventure.

Hawkeye currently has no confirmed release date and filming is currently underway.

She-Hulk

She-Hulk is set to follow Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner and hard-working lawyer. If the show’s description given at Disney Investor Day is anything to go by, She-Hulk will follow a transformed Walters as she tries to be taken seriously as a lawyer despite being very tall, very muscular and very green.

Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany is now confirmed to be playing the role of Jennifer Walters, with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner coming along for the ride. Also joining them will be Tim Roth, reprising his role as the Abomination (whom he first played in the Edward Norton-starring Incredible Hulk). It was also hinted Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock could appear on the show, given her status as a high-profile lawyer.

If you need a refresher about who She-Hulk is, head here.

There is currently no confirmed release date or word on when filming will start.

Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel got a short first look during this year’s Disney Investor Day. It showed off an adorable Iman Vellani in the title role as she spent time with family and friends — and there was even a decent glimpse of the first, terribly-made version of her costume.

The show is set to follow the titular Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan, on her journey towards becoming a superhero and dealing with the pressures of her family responsibilities.

Ms. Marvel currently has no confirmed release date.

Everything else on the way

In addition to these shows, Disney Investor Day 2020 also confirmed a whole bunch of still-in-development projects. They didn’t reveal much about each show, but there’s enough here to excite us.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in future:

Moon Knight — Moon Knight is set to follow the titular schizophrenic superhero as he grapples with issues of identity. Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac is rumoured to start, but nothing else has been confirmed yet.

— Moon Knight is set to follow the titular schizophrenic superhero as he grapples with issues of identity. Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac is rumoured to start, but nothing else has been confirmed yet. Armor Wars — This show is set to feature Don Cheadle’s return as James “Rhodey” Rhodes a.k.a. War Machine. It’ll deal with issues of A.I. and advanced robotics, but the exact plot is so far unclear.

— This show is set to feature Don Cheadle’s return as James “Rhodey” Rhodes a.k.a. War Machine. It’ll deal with issues of A.I. and advanced robotics, but the exact plot is so far unclear. Ironheart — Ironheart is set to follow one of the newest Iron family members: Riri Williams, a young Black teenager with an incredible IQ and major combat skills. Riri’s a total bad arse, and we can’t wait to see her on screen.

— Ironheart is set to follow one of the newest Iron family members: Riri Williams, a young Black teenager with an incredible IQ and major combat skills. Riri’s a total bad arse, and we can’t wait to see her on screen. Mystery Nick Fury show — Nick Fury has been announced to return to TV in some capacity, but we don’t know anything about this project yet.

Beyond these shows, there’s also a number of smaller projects in the work including Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K. comedy and rumoured spin-offs for several Spider-Man characters. The fate of Helstrom has also not been made clear.

Still, it’s an absolutely packed line-up, and there’s sure to be more news heading into 2021.

Every new show on the Marvel TV roster is set to hit Disney+ over the next few months and into 2021. To sign up to the service, head here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.