Loki’s First Trailer Brings the Asgardian Trickster Back into the Fold

The god of tricks is getting into the crime game, with a suitably wild trailer for his new series.

Starring Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the Thor breakout, the series is set after Loki inadvertently gains access to the Tesseract, flinging him into the path of a mysterious investigative team known as the TVA.

"Glorious." Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to Disney+.

Loki hits Disney+ in May 2021.