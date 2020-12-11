The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Loki’s First Trailer Brings the Asgardian Trickster Back into the Fold

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Published 2 hours ago: December 11, 2020 at 11:50 am
Glorious indeed. (Screenshot: Marvel Studios)

The god of tricks is getting into the crime game, with a suitably wild trailer for his new series.

Starring Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the Thor breakout, the series is set after Loki inadvertently gains access to the Tesseract, flinging him into the path of a mysterious investigative team known as the TVA.

Loki hits Disney+ in May 2021.

