LG’s New QNED Mini LED TVs Will Provide A Superior LCD Experience

LG has announced that its new line of QNED Mini LED TV’s will be revealed at CES 2021 in January. LG’s QNED TV’s will be the company’s premium LCD TV offering in 2021.

What is an LG QNED?

LG’s QNED uses quantum dot and NanoCell technologies with mini LEDs as a backlight source. It will be the first television to combine quantum dot and NanoCell tech in one product. This will result in better colour, brightness and contrast that is superior to the average LCD.

The QNED range will consist of 10 new models in both 4K and 8K with screen sizes up to 86 inches.

The QNED Mini LED is designed to be a compelling alternative to OLED TVs, which is LG’s top of the line range. OLEDs use self-lit pixels and independent dimming control and are widely considered to be some of the best TVs on the market.

Using a new panel structure, the QNED Mini LEDs offer an immersive LCD TV experience. LG’s QNED TVs will offer accurate colours and enhanced contrast with deeper blacks – a feature the OLED is particularly known for.

Other features of the QNED include a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This makes them a good option for gaming as they render motion more naturally.

The Mini LED backlighting on the 86-inch 8K QNED is made up of 30,000 tiny LEDs that produce a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. They also feature 2,5000 dimming zones and advanced local dimming to bring the latest in LG’s LCD technology.

“Our new QNED series is a premium home entertainment option that expands and improves the LCD TV space and gives consumers another terrific viewing choice. These TVs deliver an experience that set them apart from other LCD TVs and speak to our commitment to innovation and pushing the standard forward.” said Nam Ho-jun, senior vice president of R&D at LG Home Entertainment.

OLED vs QLED vs QNED: What’s the difference?

The main difference between OLED and QLED is the supplier. OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode. The panels are supplied by LG and they are known for their incredibly deep, vibrant colours and contrast.

QLED is a term used by Samsung for its quantum dot LED TVs, which are better known for their brightness. Both OLED and QLED are top of the line TVs but offer slight differences – where one suffers the other usually excels.

QNED is a new offering from LG, the finer details of which are still to be revealed. What we know so far is that QNED is being used to describe LG’s premium LCD TVs. The ‘Q’ and the ‘N’ likely stand for the combination of quantum dot and NanoCell tech that these TVs use, setting them apart from the standard NanoCell TVs that LG offers.

Mini LED also shouldn’t be confused with Micro LED technology. Micro LEDs don’t use a backlight to light their display, whereas Mini LEDs use many small LEDs, like the 30,000 that the QNED has.

How exactly the QNED shapes up to the specs and price of LG’s OLED TVs remains to be seen.

More information will be available at LG’s exhibition booth at the virtual CES conference on January 11-14.