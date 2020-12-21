Level Up Your Inner Nerd With Pokémon Blue Light Glasses

Jins today launched a new line of Pokémon-themed eyeglasses and blue light blockers. The collection, released in partnership with the Pokémon Company, will feature frames for both children and adults in a variety of designs and colours specific to fan-favourite Pokémon.

Beginning this week, consumers will be able to choose from three “model” sets — the Flagship Model, Johto Region Model, and Kids Model — each with their own distinct styles. In early 2021, Jins will also introduce the Kanto Region Model as well as more design options for the Johto Region Model.

Each pair of frames has a subtle nod to one of a handful of beloved Pokémon. For example, frames in the Flagship collection are themed around Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax, and Mew. The Pikachu frames in this collection have ever-so-slight notches at the temple and tips in the shape of Pikachu’s tail. Another pair features tiny Snorlax-shaped feet at the tips. Each frame design comes in several colours, with 16 possible choices within each collection for adults and four total options for kids.

Photo: Catie Keck/Gizmodo

The Pokémon detailing isn’t completely obvious when the glasses are on your face, something I appreciated after spending a couple of weeks with two designs from the Flagship set. (Yes, you can absolutely wear these to work without giving yourself away as a hardcore Pokémon stan.) I also appreciated that even a wire-frame Mew-themed pair seemed pretty durable — about on par with my normal prescription wire-frame pair from Warby Parker.

The Pokémon nods are also present in other detailing in the included cases and cleaning cloth. The Flagship line, for example, ships in a light brown faux-leather case with a Poké Ball engraved at the snap and a collection-specific green interior. The included cloth, meanwhile, is printed with a pixelated Poké Ball on one side.

Flagship frames will retail for $US140 ($185), while Kanto Region and Johto Region glasses will retail for $US120 ($159). Kids frames will cost $US100 ($132). The eyewear collection will be available beginning today through the Jins online store.