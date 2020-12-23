Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Gives Us a Festive Huttese Sing-Along

Deck the halls with boughs of blasters. It’s time to get into the Life Day spirit with a Lego Star Wars Holiday Special sing-along, featuring the vocal stylings of Billy Dee Williams and Poe Dameron doing a dance in a sweater.

The Star Wars YouTube recently released a sing-along video for “Joh Blastoh,” a holiday song in Huttese set to the tune of “Jingle Bells.” The song — led by Omar Miller as Finn, with Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico and Williams’ Lando Calrissian joining in the fun — closed out the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special with the raucous, party fun it deserved.

I’ve never said a word of Huttese, the language spoken by the Hutts that’s also heard on Tattoine, but even I’ll admit the sing-along got me jamming with Finn, Rey, Rose, and Poe. Also a shout-out to Kylo Ren, who dropped by to do a little shirtless dance — because what else is he gonna do with his time?

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is currently available to watch on Disney+. “Bo eopie choppah” and happy holidays!