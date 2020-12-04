John Wick Hex is Out On Consoles So Take a God Damn Sickie

John Wick Hex came out on PC back in 2019 but it was yet to grace the console market. Well mates, the wait is over. John Wick Hex is now on PlayStation, Xbox and Switch so its time to skive off work.

The game is published by Good Shepherd Entertainment, Lionsgate Games and Bithell Gamesand was made in collaboration with the creative and stunt teams behind the movie franchise.

Taking lead is Mike Bithell of Thomas Was Alone fame and the score is by Austin Wintory from Journey, Flow and the Banner Saga series.

John Wick Hex is a new story where our beloved hero goes up against a new foe named Hex. While Keanu isn’t directly involved in the project, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick are back to offer their voice acting talents.

If you were expecting an orgy of bloody and violence, guess again. I mean I bet there’s plenty, but there’s also more to it.

John Wick Hex is described as “fight-choreographed chess”. Similar to Super Hot, you actually need to use strategy in order to navigate your enemies and choose the best courses of action.

If you’re a fan of turn-based strategy, it’ll probably be up your alley. It will also feature unlockables such as weapons, locations and most importantly – suits.

“Players must choose every action and attack they make, while considering their immediate cost and consequences. Every move in John Wick Hex feels like a scene from the movies, and every fight contributes to your progress on the job and requires precise strategic thinking,” said a press release.

So what are you waiting for? I’m already telling my boss I’m feeling unwell.

Why are you even still reading this? You are the Baba Yaga. Go.

You can watch the trailer here: