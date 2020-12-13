The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Joe Manganiello Takes the Internet’s Toughest and Most Fun Dungeons & Dragons Questions

Julie Muncy

Published 2 hours ago: December 14, 2020 at 6:45 am -
Filed to:dungeons and dragons
io9joe manganiellorole playing gamestabletop gameswizards of the coast
Joe Manganiello Takes the Internet’s Toughest and Most Fun Dungeons & Dragons Questions
Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke in Justice League. (Image: Warner Bros.)

Joe Manganiello is an actor and a huge nerd. He’s got one big love: Dungeons & Dragons. He’s very ready to talk about it, too.

In a video recently released by Wired, Joe Manganiello takes on the internet’s questions about Dungeons & Dragons, putting his expertise as a dungeon master to use in a supremely entertaining fashion. Manganiello clearly has a lot of passion about the subject, and he talks knowledgeably about his experiences with the game and how fans might get into it for the first time or enhance their ongoing experience.

Manganiello, who cut his teeth as a nerd icon playing Flash Thompson in the Spider-Man movie (yes, really, that was him), is a compelling voice to listen to talk about D&D for a while. He clearly has a lot of passion for shared storytelling and some major experience playing these games. I wish he was my Dungeon Master. 

Joe Manganiello Finds His Superhero Purpose in an Exclusive Clip from Archenemy

Max Fist is lost. He claims to be a superhero from another dimension who mistakenly found himself on Earth, where he conveniently has no powers. He’s also not sure what he can do to help people anymore. That is, until he has an unexpected meeting, which you can watch in...

Read more

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.