Joe Manganiello Takes the Internet’s Toughest and Most Fun Dungeons & Dragons Questions

Joe Manganiello is an actor and a huge nerd. He’s got one big love: Dungeons & Dragons. He’s very ready to talk about it, too.

In a video recently released by Wired, Joe Manganiello takes on the internet’s questions about Dungeons & Dragons, putting his expertise as a dungeon master to use in a supremely entertaining fashion. Manganiello clearly has a lot of passion about the subject, and he talks knowledgeably about his experiences with the game and how fans might get into it for the first time or enhance their ongoing experience.

Manganiello, who cut his teeth as a nerd icon playing Flash Thompson in the Spider-Man movie (yes, really, that was him), is a compelling voice to listen to talk about D&D for a while. He clearly has a lot of passion for shared storytelling and some major experience playing these games. I wish he was my Dungeon Master.