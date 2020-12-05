The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Joe Makes an Awkward Introduction in New Soul Clip

Julie Muncy

Published 1 day ago: December 6, 2020 at 4:35 am -
Joe from Soul. (Image: Disney/Pixar)

Joe Gardner, the protagonist of Soul, wants one thing: to be a successful jazz musician. He might just get there. But it’s going to be rough going.

In a new clip from the film, released via Disney UK, Joe comes face-to-face with a talented jazz saxophonist, precisely the sort of person he looks up to and who could help him achieve his dream. But Joe, well, he’s just a middle school music teacher. It’s not quite clear he can stack up.

This clip, which features Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, is a lovely little bit of scene-setting that does a great job of building the stakes of the film. Joe wants this, so bad, so so bad, but he has significant hurdles to getting there. Hurdles that include, according to the movie synopsis, his literal death. But impressing jazz musicians is hard, too.

The film comes out on December 25, streaming on Disney Plus. It stars Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey as a disembodied soul named 22, and is directed by Pete Docter.

