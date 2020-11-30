The News Of Tomorrow, Today

J.R.R. Tolkien’s Unpublished Middle-earth Essays Will Finally Be Released

Beth Elderkin

Published 4 hours ago: December 1, 2020 at 6:00 am -
Filed to:amazon studios
harpercollinsio9jrr tolkienlord of the ringsmiddle earththe nature of middle earth
J.R.R. Tolkien’s Unpublished Middle-earth Essays Will Finally Be Released
We've clearly established that Gandalf can grow a beard...but who else? (Image: New Line Cinema)

It’s counted as one of the biggest debates among Lord of the Rings fans: Who can grow a beard? Well, J.R.R. Tolkien himself has the answer in a previously unpublished essay expanding the world of Middle-earth, part of a new collection of works that’s set to come out next year.

As reported by the Guardian, HarperCollins is getting ready to release a new collection of previously unpublished Tolkien essays called The Nature of Middle-earth, edited by Tolkien expert and head of the Elvish Linguistic Fellowship Carl F. Hostetter. The release has been authorised by the Tolkien estate, which took over Tolkien’s collection following the retirement of its previous caretaker, Christopher Tolkien, who died earlier this year.

This collection of writings, which were drafted later in Tolkien’s life, explores the world of Middle-earth and divulges some of its secrets. Topics include: Elvish immortality and reincarnation, the geography of the kingdom of Gondor, and the long-standing question of who can grow a beard in Middle-earth. HarperCollins’ deputy publishing director Chris Smith called the collection a “treasure trove” for Tolkien fans and scholars.

“For him, Middle-earth was part of an entire world to be explored,” Smith said. “The writings in The Nature of Middle-earth reveal the journeys that he took as he sought to better understand his unique creation.”

The Nature of Middle-earth comes as Tolkien’s world anticipates yet another resurgence; Amazon Studios is working on a new Lord of the Rings series, which saw some production delays because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Nature of Middle-earth is set to come out in summer 2021.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.