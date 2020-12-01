It Looks Like Apple Fitness+ Is Launching Soon

Fitness+ was announced back in September and slated for release before the end of the year. But we’re just weeks away from the start of 2021 and Fitness+ is still nowhere to be found. So what gives?

Fitness+ is Apple’s latest subscription service and will be included as part of its Apple One premier plan, the company’s service-bundling option that launched last month. All we know about the Fitness+ rollout is that when it was announced, its launch date was pegged for “later this year.” But a few eagle-eyed outlets have spotted hints that Apple is preparing to launch the app soon, including new promotional materials and social posts from the service’s previously announced instructors.

The official Apple Fitness+ Instagram account hasn’t posted anything since September, when the company shared a series of black-and-white trainer headshots. Most if not all of these 20+ fitness personalities have posted on their personal accounts in the last week promoting the service, though, and included the official Apple-promoted hashtag #CloseYourRings. One such trainer, spin instructor Emily Fayette, said the service would be arriving “soon.” But again, no official launch date has been revealed.

Meanwhile, MacRumors reported that what appears to be a recent sponsored Best Buy ad on Instagram is promoting six free months of the service with an Apple Watch purchase. (Apple already offers three months of the service free for anyone who purchased an Apple Watch Series 3 or newer beginning Sept. 15, 2020, but the Best Buy deal is being marketed by both companies as an exclusive through the big-box retailer.)

When it does launch, Fitness+ will be available for free for a month to all other Apple Watch users with a Series 3 or later. After the free trial, the service will cost $US10 ($14) per month, $US80 ($109) per year, or $US30 ($41) per month when bundled with other services through Apple One’s premier tier (which can be shared with up to five other family members).

New workouts will appear in the new Fitness app each week for subscribers, and the app will use previously completed workouts to suggest new classes as well. (Notably, the app will allow subscribers to filter by workout type, trainer, duration, and music, which would be tremendously helpful.) And best of all, the app will work with the Apple Watch to highlight progress for a user’s Activity rings as the workout progresses on-screen.

If Apple is taken at its word, Fitness+ will launch sometime between now and the end of December. Personally, I’m clinging to the hope of a launch that arrives sooner rather than later. You better believe I’m looking forward to those strength-training courses with Betina Gozo.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.