Indonesian Horror Trailer The Queen of Black Magic Promises Gory Frights Galore

Cheryl Eddy

Published 2 hours ago: December 18, 2020 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:horror
indonesiaio9joko anwarkimo stamboelshudderstreamingthe queen of black magic
It's witchcraft, and I've got no defence for it. (Screenshot: Shudder)

When the man who raised him falls critically ill, a father gathers his family for a road trip back to the rural orphanage where he grew up. But not everyone who once worked there is benevolent — and now the place itself is lashing back. With a title like The Queen of Black Magic, did you expect anything less?

The Shudder Original — from a pair of Indonesian horror heavyweights, screenwriter Joko Anwar (Impetigore) and director Kimo Stamboel (Headshot) — just shared its unsettling trailer today.

The Queen of Black Magic looks like it’s got little bit of everything wrapped up in its family-vacation-from-hell plot: ghosts, awful secrets, violence against kids, swarms of insects, body horror, witchcraft (obviously), and even what appears to be an homage to The Ring. In other words, a cornucopia of nightmare fodder. It hits Shudder on January 26.

Loretta Divine as Eloise. (Screenshot: Paramount)

Spell Is a Gorgeous B Horror Movie With Messy Ideas About Class and Power

Paramount Pictures’ Spell — from director Mark Tonderai — is a film that sets out to exist in a number of emotional spaces while terrifying you with a story about how simultaneously horrific and freeing homecomings can be. While the film doesn’t quite accomplish all of its goals, it does manage...

Read more
