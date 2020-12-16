In the Tribes of Europa Trailer, the World Has Gone to Hell as Everyone Fights Over a Cube

More like Mad Max: Fury Autobahn. Netflix has released the first trailer for a new German sci-fi series, Tribes of Europa, about a trio of siblings who get caught in a post-apocalyptic war over a piece of technology none of them understand.

Tribes of Europe takes place in a post-Europe setting in the year 2074, when a series of tribal states are all vying to take control of the continent. Three siblings — Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius), and Elja (David Ali Rashed) — find themselves in the middle of the fight after coming across a crashed ship and its contents: a mysterious cube.

The series is helmed by Philip Koch and Florian Baxmeyer and is the latest German-language sci-fi series to debut on Netflix, made in collaboration with the same production team behind Dark. It’s part of Netflix’s growing effort to increase its number of international genre shows, delving into fantasy, science fiction, and horror.

Tribes of Europa debuts its six-episode first season on Netflix February 19, 2021.