iiNet and Internode Have NBN 1000 and 250 Plans Now

Earlier this year NBN Co released NBN 1000 and 250 into the wild. Since then a few telco have started offering plans, including Aussie Broadband, Superloop, Telstra and more. Now iiNet and Internode have joined the party.

Just remember though, not everyone can get NBN 250 and 1000 plans.

NBN 1000 can only be used by FTTP connections and seven per cent of HFC connections in Australia. The same goes for NBN 250, though HFC jumps up to 70 per cent.

And if you’re not sure what type of NBN connection your home, this tool will tell you:

iiNet and Internode NBN 250 Plans

Internode is coming in cheapest here at $129.99 per month with iiNet following at $134.99 a month. Both plans are contract-free.

While the two ISPs are reporting typical evening speeds of 200Mbps, these are just estimates. iiNet and Internode have said they will clarify these speeds with real world results once they have more customers on these plans.

Comparatively, the cheapest NBN 250 plans in Australia now are from MyRepublic and Superloop. Both come in at $109 a month and are reporting typical evening speeds of 150Mbps and 215Mbps, respectively.

So in terms of value for money, Superloop is looking like your best choice here.

In terms of speed, the fastest in market right now is from Aussie Broadband, which reports typical evening speeds of 222Mbps. Aussie charges $129 per month.

Here’s a full comparison of the NBN 250 plans telcos in Australia are offering:

NBN 1000

If you would prefer to pump those numbers up, iiNet and Internode are also offering NBN 1000 plans with no contract.

Internode is charging $149.99 per month and iiNet is coming in at $154.99. Both are reporting typical evening speeds of 200Mbps but like NBN 250, these are just estimates for now.

Comparatively, the cheapest NBN 1000 plan in Australia belongs to Superloop. It charges $129 a month with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Once again, Superloop seems like the most solid choice. This goes for speed as well as the fastest typical evening speeds any ISP is reporting right now on NBN 1000 is 250Mbps.

You may notice below that Aussie Broadband has not attached a speed to its NBN 1000 plans. This is because it is still conducting real world testing.

However, Aussie Broadband CEO Phil Spencer has reportedly said that Aussie expects this speed to be at least 250Mbps.

Here’s a full comparison of the NBN 1000 plans telcos in Australia are offering:

While it’s cool to see two new providers enter the high speed internet market, iiNet and Internode have a bit of work to do to make their prices more competitive.