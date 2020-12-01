Iconic Dish at Arecibo Observatory Has Collapsed

The 304.80 m-dish radio dish at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico has collapsed, according to officials and local reports.

Meteorologist Deborah Martorell tweeted an image of the site this morning that appears to show the 816 T platform no longer suspended above the iconic dish, suggesting it had fallen. The platform was in a precarious situation since this summer, when one of the cables supporting it failed.

The big dish at the Arecibo Observatory was recently slated for demolition after engineers determined it could not be safely repaired after a second cable failure. The Associated Press is reporting this morning that the dish has collapsed, but details are scarce.

