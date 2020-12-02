How to Hack Optus’ Cheapest Plan to Get an Even Better Deal

If you’re looking for a cheap phone plan but also want a decent amount of data, we have an Optus hack for you.

Cheapest Optus plan

The cheapest phone plan from Optus is its $39/month plan that comes with 10GB data. This isn’t bad at all, but it’s possible to double the data for nearly $12.75 less per month. That’s around 25% off.

The only thing is that its for Flybuy members only, but it does come with 1,000 bonus Flybuy points. You can check the plan out here.

In general, this is a great plan compared to what else is currently in market in terms of price and data inclusions:

Other 25% off Optus deals

Optus is actually offering three SIM-only Flybuys plans on the cheap, all of which come with bonuses:

$26.25 per month gets you 20GB and 1,000 bonus Flybuys points, down from $35 per month

$33.75 per month gets you 40GB and 5,000 bonus Flybuys points, down from $45 per month

$48.75 per month gets you 80GB and 10,000 bonus Flybuys points, dwon from $65 per month

These discounts last for the first 24-months of the plan, after which they revert to full price.

If you’re after even more data the $33.75/month plan is a great deal. It’s $11.25 less per month than the equivalent regular Optus ‘Medium’ plan which is $49/month for 60GB.

Alternatively, you could go hard on 80GB plan for $48.75, which is less than what you would pay from a regular Optus Medium plan by for 20GB more data per month.

These deals are available until January 31, 2021. Click here to check them out.

It’s worth noting that Flybuys do have a one year contract. Comparatively, regular Optus plans are contract-free. That being said, the Flybuys program is free to sign up for. Plus, contracts can, funnily enough, protect users.

While Optus has said it won’t raise its phone plans in 2020, there is nothing to stop that from happening sometime over the next twelve months thanks to its contractless plans. We saw this happen earlier this year when Telstra not only put up its prices, but also removed all of its old grandfathered plans.

