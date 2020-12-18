How to Enable and Use Apple’s New ProRAW Photos on iPhone 12

The latest iOS 14.3 update saw the release of Apple’s brand new ProRAW image format. Here’s how you can enable it and use it on iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

What is it?

ProRAW is Apple’s new proprietary image format. It combines RAW photo format with multi-frame image processing through computational photography.

This means the layers of photo data are held separately from one another. As such, the RAW element has minimised processing or effects added by the software. You get all the raw data provided by the sensors. However, it then adds the processing ‘magic’ that iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max can do.

This includes deep fusion and HDR as well as control over white balance, tone and colour while editing.

How to enable ProRaw on iPhone 12

To toggle on ProRAW on iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, just do the following:

Go to Settings

Go down to Camera

Hit Formats

Switch Apple ProRAW on

Photo: Tegan Jones Enabling ProRAW on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max Photo: Tegan Jones Enabling ProRAW on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max Photo: Tegan Jones Enabling ProRAW on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max Photo: Tegan Jones Enabling ProRAW on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

How to use ProRAW

From there, you will need to switch ProRAW on in the camera app when you want to use it

Simply open the camera app and you will see the RAW button in the top right hand corner.

You will be able to tell which photos have been shot in ProRAW when scrolling through them. Any ProRAW shot will say ‘RAW’ in the top left above the image itself.

How to edit

Much like regular iPhone shots, you can edit ProRAW images natively on your iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max device. You can also edit them with an iPad running iPadOS 14 or a Mac running macOS Big Sur 11.1

Alternatively you can use the same third party editing apps, such as Lightroom, as you can with regular iPhone shots.