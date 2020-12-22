Here’s Your Sneak Peek at JB Hi-Fi’s Boxing Day Sales

2020 is on its way out (sayonara, you absolute POS) and while we can’t be certain that 2021 will be kinder to us than its predecessor, we do know that the final days of December promise one sweet treat: Boxing Day sales.

If you missed out on the deals that were flying all over the place for Click Frenzy and Black Friday, you’ve got one last chance to grab a bargain before we kiss this year goodbye. And if JB Hi-Fi’s offers are anything to go by, there are some solid sales coming our way.

The major retailer has shared on its website that it will be slinging Boxing Day deals for a week, starting from December 26. Discounts will be applied across laptops, tablets, speakers, headphones and a heap more. But that’s not where the exciting news lies. No. JB Hi-Fi’s Boxing Day catalogue for 2020 has been shared on Oz Bargain early, meaning we get a sneak peek at the sales. And I must say, they’re pretty damn sexy.

Here are some of the best Boxing Day deals we’ve seen from JB Hi-Fi so far:

75″ 4K HDR Smart LED TV – $549 off at $1446

Samsung Galaxy Note20 256GB – $400 off at $1099

14″ Pavillion X360 Touch Screen Notebook – $400 off

65″ 4K Quantum Dot HDR Smart ULED TV – $607 off $1188

GoPro Hero9 Black – $577

Galaxy Watch 46mm Silver LTE – $200 off $449

15″ ROG Strix Gaming Notebook – $700 off at $1998

24″ Curved Samsung Monitor – $90 off at $139

Lenovo Tab M7 7″ Wi-Fi Tablet – $75

15″ HP Notebook – $250 off at $749

Sony 500 Watt 5.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar – $600 off at $899

Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Headphones – 50% off at $149

JBL Tune 115 TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones – $30 off at $99

Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Headphones – $50 off at $199

There’s also 10% off Apple Mac computers, 25% off gaming computers and 20% off mice and keyboards, along with a long list of other deals to check out. The sales are going to be available online and in-store, so start planning.