Got an iPhone 11? Apple May Replace Your Display for Free

Apple says it’ll fix a display-related issue for qualifying iPhone 11 users.

A “small percentage” of displays on iPhone 11 models manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020 may experience problems with touchscreen responsiveness, Apple announced Friday. For Apple customers who have one of these devices, the company or one of its authorised service providers will repair the issue free of charge. Other iPhone models, including the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, aren’t part of the offer.

Apple will offer repairs through an appointment at one of its stores or repair partners, or you can arrange to mail in the device. Keep in mind that in-store options may be limited in your area due to covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Apple will verify that devices are eligible prior to servicing them, but you can check yourself by entering your phone’s serial number on Apple’s support page.

The offer extends only to display modules experiencing the touch issue, meaning that Apple won’t simply repair your cracked screen for free. If you send in a device with problems beyond the touch issue, you may still be expected to pay for additional repair costs. The company will, however, reimburse Apple users who previously paid out of pocket to resolve the touch screen problem prior to Apple’s repair program.