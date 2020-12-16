Google TV Plugs Its Biggest Hole with Upcoming Support for Apple TV App

The Chromecast with Google TV is simply one of the best streaming devices you can buy right now (especially at just $US50 ($66)), and now Google is plugging one of the only holes in its flagship streaming video device thanks to upcoming support for the Apple TV app.

In a blog posted today, Google’s head of media and entertainment, Jonathan Zepp, announced that support for the Apple TV app will arrive on the Chromecast with Google TV “early next year,” followed by widespread support for the Apple TV app on Android TV devices sometime “in the future.”

By adding support for Apple TV, Google has finally shored up the one major service not available on the Chromecast with Google TV, as Google TV (and the Android TV platform as a whole) already had support for practically every streaming video app you could want, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, and others. This stands in comparison to some other streaming devices, most notably Roku devices, which still lack support for HBO Max as HBO and Roku continue to struggle to negotiate a deal to bring HBO parent company AT&T’s flagship streaming services to the Roku family of gadgets.

The $US99 ($131) Chromecast with Google TV Is the Best and Smartest Streaming Dongle for the Money For the past few years, I never felt like I understood Google’s approach to streaming video. It vexed me, I was terribly vexxed. That’s because while Google was happy to provide Android TV to partners like Sony, Hisense, Nvidia, Xiaomi, and others for use in TVs and streaming video boxes,... Read more

Furthermore, assuming you are a paid subscriber, original content from Apple TV+ will also be included as part of Google TV’s personalised recommendations and search results, which Google suggests to help better match you with content suited to your tastes and preferences. Longtime Apple users will also be able to access content previously purchased from Apple, including shows and movies inside the Apple TV app on Google TV, which could potentially give people looking for a cheaper alternative to Apple’s own streaming boxes a new option in the Chromecast with Google TV.

Previously, the lack of the support for the Apple TV app on Google TV and Android TV was unfortunate, but somewhat understandable considering Apple and Google maintained a similar library of shows and movies available for rent or purchase. It was only when Apple launched original content on Apple TV+ last year that cross-platform support for the Apple TV became an increasingly important option. And now, with a growing roster of Apple TV+ content including Ted Lasso, Long Way Up, Little America, and more, it’s nice to see Apple’s original content available in more places.