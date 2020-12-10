QLD: How to Win Flights, Accommodation & Tickets to the The Motorcycle Exhibition in Brisbane

This article is sponsored by the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane.

You don’t necessarily have to be into motorbikes to appreciate a free trip to The Motorcycle exhibition in Brisbane, especially when accommodation and the journey are both paid for, too.

Tell Us About Your Dream Road Trip To Win A Motorcycle-Themed Staycay In Bris With GOMA



If you're looking for a trip to get away from it all, GOMA is offering a two-night stay at Emporium Hotel on South Bank, with a couple of welcome cocktails to enjoy at the Rooftop Bar, as well as flights from anywhere in Queensland, tickets to The Motorcycle exhibition at the Galery Of Modern Art, plus a superb lunch at the GOMA restaurant.

All you have to do to win is tell us, in 25 words or less, what your dream summer road trip looks like. Whether that's a road trip that doesn't result in 50 separate toilet stops, or one where you're completely stocked with the necessary snacks, let us know and we'll pick a worthy candidate.

The exhibition itself is all about design and form, focusing on the most innovative and influential motorcycles from the last 150 years. But it’s more than just a showcase. GOMA is renowned for its world-class exhibition design and you’ll be immersed in a whole other world when you visit.

Most importantly, though, is that you'll finally be able to go on an actual trip in 2020. Who would've thought that was even a possibility at this point?

So, whether you're into motorcycles or not, you're not going to have more fun sitting on the couch.

Fingers crossed you'll be living it up in your own hotel suite in no time.

Terms & Conditions apply.