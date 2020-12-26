The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Giancarlo Esposito Reflects on the Star Wars Influences That Made Moff Gideon

Julie Muncy

Published 57 mins ago: December 27, 2020 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:disney
disney plusgiancarlo espositoio9lucasfilmmoff gideonstar warsthe mandalorian
Giancarlo Esposito Reflects on the Star Wars Influences That Made Moff Gideon
A sketch from the Star Wars YouTube channel. (Screenshot: YouTube/Disney)

Giancarlo Esposito got to play one of the more coveted roles in movie history: a Star Wars villain.

In a recent video on the Star Wars YouTube channel, Giancarlo Esposito looks back at his two-season history (so far) with The Mandalorian and its most prominent villain to date: Moff Gideon. A menacing villain in a long line of menacing Imperial functionaries, Esposito’s Gideon is both distinct and a type, which gave Esposito, in this video, a chance to wax poetic about what Star Wars means to him and how to play a character like Gideon.

Esposito talks about Star Wars like someone who really loves it, and he considers the poetry of characters like Darth Vader and what the fantasy of the universe means to its viewers. He’s clearly an actor who puts an intense amount of thought and care into every role he plays, which might explain why he’s so magnetic on screen.

An imposing silhouette. (Photo: Disney)

The Mandalorian’s Explosive Finale Blew Our Minds and Imploded Its World

The credits have rolled on season two of The Mandalorian and we still can’t believe what happened — storylines from both seasons all came to a head in an epic mission to save Baby Yoda/Grogu. We were granted some exciting, intense Star Wars action, plus massive revelations teasing everything to...

Read more

Gideon’s future is uncertain, but he’s made a hell of an impression, and Esposito obviously adores working on Star Wars. I say we let him just do it forever.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.