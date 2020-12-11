Get Embiggened In Our First Look at Ms. Marvel

Have no fear, Marvel universe — Ms. Marvel is here!

Just revealed at the Disney Investor Day event, our first look at Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, in the upcoming Ms. Marvel Disney+ series from Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meer Menon. The series follows the young Carol-Danvers-loving Kamala as she finds herself transformed into a hero herself, taking inspiration from her icon to become Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel is set to premiere on Disney+ some time in late 2021.

