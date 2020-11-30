First Images From Ryan Reynolds’ Sci-Fi Project Reveal Time Travel Escapades

The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds posted the first images from The Adam Project, his sci-fi project with his Free Guy director Shawn Levy. The Netflix film will see Reynolds travel back in time to get help from his younger self and also stars Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Zoe Saldana, and Jennifer Garner.

Finished our first week on The Adam Project. In addition to taking these two photos, @netflix will be happy to know we also shot some of the film. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach and director, @ShawnLevyDirect. pic.twitter.com/9fb3Qalf0J — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 29, 2020

Wisteria

According to the latest issue of Production Weekly, David Lynch begins filming a new project for Netflix this May under the working title Wisteria. Regrettably, no further details are available at this time.

Forty Acres

Deadline reports Jay-Z is attached to produce a Netflix film adaptation of Dwayne Alexander Smith’s 2014 novel, Forty Acres, from Luke Cage creator, Cheo Hodari Coker. Described as a cross between The Firm and Get Out, the story follows Martin Grey, a civil rights attorney “who must fight for survival” when he’s invited to join “an elite Black organisation” dedicated “to the preservation of the institution of slavery — but this time around, the black men are called ‘Master.’”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Meanwhile, the Creative British Columbia Film Commission reports Sonic the Hedgehog 2 begins filming on March 15, 2021 under the working title Emerald Hill.

Thor: Love and Thunder

In a recent Instagram post, Taika Waititi causally brags about visiting the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team with Idris Elba, leaving fans to speculate Heimdall will, somehow, return from the dead in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Scream

In another new Instagram post, Courteney Cox stated the late Wes Craven “will be so proud” of the recently wrapped fifth Scream movie.

Scream just wrapped. This all started 25 years ago directed by the beloved Wes Craven. Walking back on the set 25 years later, I wasn’t sure what to expect. What I found was an incredible new cast and two uber-talented directors. I’m sure Wes will be so proud. Thank you @kevwilliamson for creating this legacy.

Halloween Kills

Meanwhile, Judy Greer replied “Yeah, of course!” when asked if we’d see more “badass” Karen in Halloween Kills.

The Flash

Following an unspecified crew member testing positive for covid-19, production has temporarily halted on the seventh season of CW’s The Flash.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Speaking with Comic Book, showrunner Matt Negrete confirmed Ted Sutherland and Jelani Alladin will indeed return for the second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

We always were thinking of this two season aspect of the show as two very different feeling chapters of one complete book. That’s one way I look at it. For me, it’s really about there’s a lot that we want to get through in season 2. I’ve been working with the writers and we’re in the process of writing the finale, episode 10 of season 2 right now. So I mean, what we’ve discovered is that there are a lot of characters to service and we’re bringing back Percy, played by Ted Sutherland, and Jelani, Jelani Alladin who is playing Will, and so we really have a lot of territory we’re going to be mining and exploring up with those characters in the course of season 2.

Additionally, speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Negrete says there won’t be a time jump between seasons and season two will pick up pretty much soon after season one.

From a conceptual standpoint, I’ve always loved starting seasons with a time jump. But there’s some pretty urgent business to attend to coming off the end of season 1. We have Hope heading towards the research facility. She’s hoping to be reunited with her father. There’d be some things we wouldn’t want to skip over. Let’s put it like that. It’s definitely a reunion that we want to see and want to capture and feel. We also leave Iris and Felix meeting Will, and we’re going to have to find out who he’s with, what he’s gone through, and what he knows. And then we have to tend to Iris wanting to get, not just her father back now, but her sister as well. So there are some pretty immediate concerns that we’re going to be dealing with in season 2. As much as I love a time jump to justify Nicolas Cantu being three feet taller and probably 14 kg heavier.”

Lucifer

A new post from Lucifer’s official Twitter page appears to suggest God will enjoy an “extended stay on Earth” in the second half of season five.

when could the release date of 5B possibly be? we can't reveal that but what we can reveal: get ready for ***’s extended stay on ***** — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) November 23, 2020

Attack on Titan

Meanwhile, Twitter’s official Attack on Titan page has character sheets from season four.

Lazor Wulf

Finally, Adult Swim has released a Space Ghost-inspired promo for this Sunday's season premiere of Lazor Wulf.