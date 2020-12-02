Elon Musk Says He’d Be Open to Merging Tesla With Other Car Brands

Elon Musk has come out with his two cents about Tesla’s potential to merge with rival automakers in the future.

On Tuesday Musk received an Axel Springer Award in Berlin.

“The Award is given to outstanding personalities who are particularly innovative, and who generate and change markets, influence culture and at the same time face up to their responsibility to society,” the website reads.

The website also had this to say about Musk:

“Elon is the visionary behind Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company, among others. Through his inventive and innovative spirit, Elon has revolutionized several industries, from electric vehicles and battery storage to space travel.”

It was during an interview with Axel Springer CEO, Mathias Döpfner, that the prospect of a merge was floated. Musk was asked if this was a legitimate option. “

We are definitely not going to launch a hostile takeover, but if somebody said it would be a good idea to merge with Tesla, we would have this conversation,” Musk said in response. ‘

If a merge were to occur in the years ahead, it would not be the first time that Tesla partnered up with other can manufacturers. According to Electrek, both Toyota and Daimler were previously big investors and Tesla used to make electric powertrains for the brands.

This ceased at the turn of this decade, with Daiemler and Toyota selling their stakes in Tesla in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

But considering Tesla’s aim to continue rolling out electric vehicles around the world, it’s unclear whether may automakers would actually be a good fit for the brand. The vast majority of significant players, even those with EVs, still produce petrol-powered cars. And that’s just not Tesla’s MO.

Musk’s comments came in the wake of Tesla stock being on the up and up this week. After a hefty slump off the back of a stock split back in August, Tesla is on the rise again after news broke that the company will be added to the S&P 500 on December 22.

Disclosure: the author owns shares in Tesla.