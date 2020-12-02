DuckTales’ Current Third Season Is Officially Its Last

It’s a sad day in Duckburg, with the official word coming from Disney that DuckTales’ current season, its third, will be the last for the beloved animated series. At least we have several more new episodes and an “epic finale” to look forward to next year.

“The talented creative team, led by Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones, have delivered exceptional storytelling with uniquely reimagined characters for three seasons of 75 episodes and more than 15 shorts,” Disney confirmed, in a statement provided to Gizmodo. “While physical production has wrapped, DuckTales continues to be available on Disney Channels and Disney+ around the world and fans will get an epic season finale in 2021.”

The rare reboot to surpass its original (which ran from 1987-1990), this incarnation of DuckTales launched in 2017, and has delighted fans old and new with its clever writing and casting (Doctor Who’s David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck!), special treats like this season’s Darkwing Duck special, and an array of deliriously meta moments. And, of course, that theme song is a standout in any year. Whoo-oo!

You can stream the first two seasons on Disney+ (along with all three seasons of the O.G. series, the 1990 movie, and several shorts), while season three finishes out its run on Disney XD.

