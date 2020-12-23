Daft Punk’s Rare Tron: Legacy Tracks Are Now Available for Streaming

The degree to which you’ve heard the full extent of Daft Punk’s Tron: Legacy soundtrack depends on just how dedicated you’ve been to tracking down the whole of the duo’s discography over the past 10 years.

While the original soundtrack’s over a decade old at this point, different supplementary tracks have popped up over time on various releases tied to different platforms. Today, though, that’s all changing as Tron: Legacy — The Complete Edition hits most major streaming services and brings nine previously (somewhat) difficult-to-find songs together to, well, complete the soundtrack album as Daft Punk intended.

Of course the “new” music drop doesn’t at all mean that Disney’s made any further advancements on its much-discussed next entry in the Tron movie series, but here’s a reminder that Jared Leto recently entered the chat on that front.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.