Cyberpunk 2077 Has More Graphics Options on Xbox Series X Right Now

If you’re playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 we have a bit of bad news, you can’t play in HDR right now.

Those who are playing Cyberpunk on Xbox Series X/S or PC may notice they have the option to select HDR in their video settings. Sadly, PS5 users are not afforded the same luxury.

This is a shame, because the next gen PlayStation console is absolutely capable of HDR gameplay — every other compatible game on the system has the option. But CD Projekt Red is yet to include it for the PS5 version of Cyberpunk.

While there was some speculation that HDR might drop as part of the day 1 patch, we can confirm that it hasn’t.

But it looks like it’s probably coming at some point. If you go into the video settings of the game, HDR is there. However at the present time it simply says ‘none’ and you can’t select it.

Comparatively, the Xbox Series X gives you this option if you want to pump those graphics numbers up.

Under the display settings on Xbox you can choose between two frame rate options — ‘quality’ and ‘performance’. From there you can further mess around with HDR settings to personalise the experience.

That being said, even on Xbox the colours seems muted compared to the PC version of the game. It’s even apparent in the settings menu:

READ MORE Cyberpunk 2077 Takes Way Longer To Download on PS5

This isn’t the only grief Cyberpunk 2077 players have endured on PS5. The day one patch for the game is significantly larger on PlayStation than it is on Xbox.

As reported by CD Projekt Red, the Xbox download — including the game and say one patch — sits between 60 and 75 gig. Both files are combined and downloaded simultaneously.

However, the PlayStation file sizes come to around 110 gig and are downloaded separately.