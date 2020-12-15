How To Improve Cyberpunk 2077 Graphics On Consoles

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a rough launch week, with major complaints about its performance and graphics on all consoles being common. It’s safe to say most people’s expectations haven’t been met, and there’s a general feeling of disappointment with the game.

If you’re currently playing it on console, there is some good news though: beyond the patches planned for January and February, there are still some things you can do to improve the look of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles.

It won’t remove the game-breaking bugs, crashes or texture issues, but it will make the world of the game a bit more visually appealing.

By default, Cyberpunk 2077 has several visual filters over gameplay to make it feel more ‘gritty’ and ‘cyberpunk-y’. An unfortunate side effect of this is the game often looks muddy or filled with static. The impact is doubled if you’re playing at night because overhead lights cast pixelated glare onto the city streets.

To reduce this effect, you’ll want to go into Cyberpunk 2077’s ‘Graphics’ settings and play around with a few options.

First, head into ‘Gamma Correction’ mode to adjust the game’s brightness. You’ll want the game’s black to look as dark as possible on your TV set without reducing your field of vision.

The game is particularly dark, so you may want the brightness a few notches up from what it recommends.

Then, you’ll want to toggle the follow settings OFF:

Film Grain

Chromatic Aberration

Motion Blur

While they all add to the game’s gritty aesthetic, they also tend to make visuals look far muddier than they actually are. Film grain is a particular eyesore, and will add a blurry lens to every character and landscape in the game until you switch it off. The difference may not be as noticeable on last generation consoles, but for the PS5 it’s a godsend.

Playing the game without ‘film grain’ means models are far crisper and you’re able to see much easier in the darkness. Removing ‘chromatic aberration’ reduces the game’s strange ‘techno fish eye’ effect, and turning off ‘motion blur’ removes the head-spin inducing blur created when your character turns.

Unfortunately screenshots can’t do the impact justice, but when you’re travelling through Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll notice a major difference.

Each tweaked setting improves the graphical fidelity in different ways, but these changes together should make your game prettier and easier to navigate.

We wish you luck on your journey through Night City.