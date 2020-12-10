If You’re Playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Consoles Check These Settings Immediately

If you’re about to dive into Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X or PS5, hold up for a second. Make sure you check these settings first.

The good thing about playing a game like Cyberpunk on a next gen console is that it’s supposed to look pretty good.

But you may not be getting the best out of your Cyberpunk console experience if you don’t play around with the display settings.

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox/PS4/PS5/Xbox Series X settings

If playing on an Xbox Series X/s there are two video modes you can choose between – quality and performance. Quality mode allows you to run the game at 60 frames per second. At the present time we don’t know what the resolution drop is.

Unfortunately for PS5 users, you don’t have the option of performance mode yet.

From there you can play around with the HDR settings.

Loading up the game on Xbox, we noticed the HDR settings were set low by default. Maximum brightness was set at 500 nits, tone-mapping ay 2 and paper white at 100.

This makes for quite a muted experience — many TVs from the last few years will be capable of brightness levels above 1000 nits — so you’re definitely going to want to pump those numbers up.

What you choose to go with will depend on your TV/monitor and your personal preference, but this is what I went with on a Samsung Q90: 1400 nits, 5 for tone mapping and 800 for paper white.

As a warning, changing the HDR settings is a pain, regardless of your platform. You can only change the luminance in increments of 10 nits, and you have to repeatedly click or press a button to change the slider. (The same applies if you’re changing HDR settings on PC.)

But as you can see, taking the time to tinker definitely makes a difference, even just in the menu settings. The HDR menu will also flick between two images.

That being said, we’ve noticed the colours on Xbox and PS5 still look muted compared to the PC version. This isn’t particularly surprising, but it’s a shame:

Photo: Tegan Jones Colour and brightness difference between PC and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077 Photo: Tegan Jones Colour and brightness difference between PC and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077

Elsewhere on the Cyberpunk 2077 console experience, the day one patch for the game is significantly larger on PlayStation than it is on Xbox.

Let’s hope that with some more patches and updates things Cyberpunk 2077 improve even further for those on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles.