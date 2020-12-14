Please Enjoy These Hilarious Cyberpunk 2077 Bugs

For better or worse, Cyberpunk 2077 is now available to the public. The most anticipated game of the year certainly has its fair share of bugs. But even after multiple patches and fixes, many are still experiencing persistent glitches, inciting the trend #Cyberbug2077.

With early reviewers only given access on PC, it was unclear just how deep Cyberpunk 2077’s glitch problem spread. Unfortunately, the game’s release on consoles has done nothing to ease these worries. PS4 and Xbox One have been hit the hardest, with some users reporting the game being unplayable.

But focusing on the positives, Cyberpunk 2077 has still brought us some hilarious glitches. Bugs are universally annoying to experience, and game-breaking bugs are just a pain, but we can still share a laugh over the funny ones.

The best bugs in Cyberpunk 2077

For a game set in the future, Cyberpunk 2077 has some very old school bugs.

There are some common glitches that many players are experiencing like difficulty rendering to the point of faceless NPCs.

Many have reported key players going missing, others involve key players never leaving. For example, being forever followed by Dum Dum is exactly as annoying as it sounds.

I may have the most blursed cyberpunk bug with dum dum following me around literally everywhere pic.twitter.com/ybZ5eEbIjw — Ben Washingtub (@mrwashingtub) December 11, 2020

Driving around Night City has not been the cruisy experience many expected. Although try telling that to this guy.

This is currently my favorite Cyberpunk bug. Driving around and seeing my characters bare ass t-posing through the car. pic.twitter.com/9frIi4XDve — CyberManLives (@Ggdograa) December 13, 2020

And maybe don’t hit innocent pedestrians. Or do, if you want this experience.

Calling your ride to any location around the city is a neat feature, but I don’t think this is what the developers had in mind.

I also didn’t realise flying cars were part of the game. I demand one.

Dirt 5 also has some competition on its hands with Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a perfect game with no bugs pic.twitter.com/CdBOVxR8z2 — ikue (@ikueu) December 12, 2020

The architecture of Night City is definitely futuristic.

One of the defining features of Cyberpunk 2077 has been its character customiser. This feature was bound to invite some interesting creations, but the addition of bugs to the process has left some players with more than they bargained for.

#Cyberpunk2077 #Cyberbug2077 @CyberpunkGame @CDPROJEKTRED @AdamBadowski I can understand the many bugs in the game but THIS, i mean… i literaly EVEN CAN'T START to play your game :). PLZ SEND SOME HELP OR PATCH THIS SH*T. pic.twitter.com/CZAbMt9FRg — El Cuarentener (@El_Insulter) December 11, 2020

And we haven’t even mentioned the genitalia glitches. You can imagine how those have worked out.

Some elements of Night City are hilarious in their own right, such as the legality of pineapple pizza. But most of these glitches are unfortunately just an unwanted side effect. The best thing to do while waiting for CDPR to dispatch a fixer is to make the best of a bad situation and have a laugh at these glitches.

It’s also worth saying that, while these issues seem to be a universal part of the experience when playing Cyberpunk 2077, many players are still enjoying the game. CD Projekt Red has released two patches since the game’s release on December 10, and it’s likely they’re working on many more right now. So hopefully these bugs will be rightfully squashed soon.