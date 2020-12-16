Christopher Eccleston Has No Desire to Return to Doctor Who on TV

Ben Wheatley’s new sci-fi thriller sets a Sundance 2021 debut. Studio Ghibli’s next movie finds its English voice cast. M. Night Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop are ready for more creepy baby action. Plus, a live-action Yu Yu Hakusho is headed to Netflix. Spoilers now!

The Magician’s Elephant

Noah Jupe, Benedict Wong, Brian Tyree Henry, Sian Clifford, Pixie Davies, Natassia Demetriou, Dawn French, Aasif Mandvi, Mandy Patinkin, Miranda Richardson, Cree Summer, and Lorraine Toussaint will lend their voices to The Magician’s Elephant, an upcoming animated film at Netflix based on the novel by Kate DiCamillo. The story follows Peter (Jupe) “searching for his long-lost sister named Adel (Davies). When he crosses paths with a fortune teller in the market square, there is only one question on his mind: is his sister still alive? The answer, that he must find a mysterious elephant and the magician (Wong) who will conjure it, sets Peter off on a harrowing journey to complete three seemingly impossible tasks that will change the face of his town forever.” Wendy Rogers is attached to direct from a script by Martin Hynes (Toy Story 4). [Coming Soon]

Earwig and The Witch

Additionally, Richard E. Grant, Kacey Musgraves, Dan Stevens, Taylor Paige Henderson Pandora Colin, Alex Cartañá, JB Blanc, Logan Hannan, Summer Jenkin, Vivienne Rutherford, Tom Bromhead, Eva Kaminsky, and Vanessa Marshall have been tapped for the English dub of Studio Ghibli’s Earwig and The Witch. [Coming Soon]

In the Earth

Ben Wheatley’s latest film, In the Earth, is scheduled to debut at Sundance next year. Starring Joel Fry, Ellora Torchia, Hayley Squires, and Reece Shearsmith, the story concerns “a scientist and a park scout venture deep into the forest for a routine equipment run” as “a disastrous virus grips the planet. Through the night, their journey becomes a terrifying voyage through the heart of darkness as the forest comes to life around them.”

The new trip from Ben Wheatley, IN THE EARTH, is creeping #Sundance 2021 pic.twitter.com/5DShZFrHV4 — NEON (@neonrated) December 15, 2020

Lucifer



Brianna Hildebrand has joined the cast of Lucifer’s final season as Rory, “a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel” who eventually “realises Lucifer isn’t exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he’d be” while Merrin Dungey joins as Sonya, “a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel.” [Entertainment Weekly]

Doctor Who

Appearing as a guest on the U.K. talk show Lorraine, Christopher Eccleston stated he would only return to televisual Doctor Who “when Hell freezes over.”

I know what you’re getting at Lorraine. Only when Hell freezes over.

Yu Yu Hakusho

Netflix Japan is now developing a live-action Yu Yu Hakusho television series.

Servant

Apple TV+ says M. Night Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop’s mysterious Servant has already been renewed for a third season. Season two is set to premiere January 15, 2021.

Ms. Marvel



A synopsis for the upcoming Ms. Marvel series describes Kamala Khan as a “voracious fan-fic scribe.”

The synopsis for the Disney+ ‘MS MARVEL’ series: “Kamala Khan is a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, who has a special affinity for Super Heroes, particularly Captain Marvel.” (Source: @Marvel) pic.twitter.com/alyy2BNtVA — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 15, 2020

Cobra Kai

Tamlyn Tomita reprises her role as Kumiko from The Karate Kid Part II in a new clip from Cobra Kai’s third season.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Finally, Netflix has released a trailer for the second season of Camp Cretaceous, premiering on January 22.

