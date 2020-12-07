Feel the Burn With These Xmas Gift Ideas for Fitness Fiends

Ah, Christmas. That special time of the year where we all buy ourselves (or are gifted with) exercise equipment that we swear we’re going to use in the new year. While some of us might balk on those fitness goals by February, we all have fitness-loving friends and family members who love to get a good sweat going.

Here’s our roundup of the best Christmas gifts for your active mates.

This first one’s a no brainer. If your friend’s into fitness and hasn’t yet invested in a smartwatch, now’s definitely the time. The Fitbit Versa Lite is a good halfway point because it doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles of the higher-end fitness watches but does what you need it to: tell the time, track your activity and receive some important notifications.

While your gift recipient is bound to look like a dickhead with this device snugly on, they’ll be the most zen dickhead around. The Muse 2 is a headband that sense how calm you are and work a meditation routine around it, reacting to real-time brain activity. If you’re fitness-obsessed friend has a hard time winding down or just staying still in general, this is probably the gift they’ve been searching for.

After a long day of running or whatever exercising people do, muscles tend to hurt. To help alleviate the discomfort treat your friend or family member to a heated massage pillow for little bit of muscular relief. Their partners will certainly be pleased if it means not being guilted into giving them backrubs after every workout.

Running is fun and all, but it’s even better when you’ve got some music or a podcast pumping in your ears while you do it. Runners will likely want to bring their phones along with them and the best way to do that is with a running armband. If your gift recipient has yet to grab themselves one, swoop in and do the hard work for them.

Just make sure you’re getting the right sized holder for their phone.

Working out doesn’t have to mean expensive gym memberships and the latest and most fashionable work out gear. No, it could be as simple as a skipping rope. This skipping rope is adjustable, so they can’t use “It’s too big/small for me” as an excuse anymore.

No fitness guide is complete without also including a spin bike, which will definitely not sit in the corner of the room collecting dust . Spin bikes are great for people without too much time on their hands. You can just jump on, pump out a 10-minute bike ride, have a shower and then move on with your day all within the comfort of your house. It’s also great if you tend to be a couch dweller and are game enough to work out and watch Netflix in the same instance.

After a long day of any sort of movement, exercise or Christmas shopping, most feet are in need of some serious R ‘n R. Make your friend the best and most bougie version of themselves with a foot massager. The most useless useful product ever desgined, the Shiatsu foot massager will heat and knead your human hooves into nirvana and honestly, everyone deserves one.