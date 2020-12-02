The Best Christmas Gifts For Music Lovers

Music is one of those things that everyone can enjoy. Whether it’s heavy metal, classical or the latest hits, there’s something for everyone when it comes to music. But thinking of music-themed gifts can be a challenge, particularly if you don’t know your giftee’s taste. Here are some of our top picks gifts for music fans this Christmas.

It may seem ridiculous at first, but what could be cooler than having sunglasses that double as speakers? Bose’s Audio Frames are good for both the eyes and the ears. They offer tinted lenses to block out those UV rays plus rich immersive sound that you can hear but those around you don’t. You can even take calls on them. Pretty wild technology when you think about it.

$295

If you haven’t heard, the smash-hit Broadway musical Hamilton is hitting Australia next year. If you’ve got tickets, congratulations! This is a great way for yourself or your companions to learn all the lyrics so you can sing along at the show. If you missed out on tickets, never fear! Grab the Hamilton soundtrack and see what all the fuss is about. Or gift a Disney+ subscription and check out the official recording of the whole show.

CD – $30

For cute music household items, coasters always do the trick. Plus these vinyl-themed ones are suitably retro and practical. We love a stylish gift that also has use. Senhai have a pack of 6 that work for both hot and cold drinks and won’t slide around your table. Plus they have some sweet designs.

$10.99

If you’ve got a music player in the house, whether it be guitar, bass or other electric instruments, a wireless transmitter is a neat gift. The Xvive U2 Wireless Digital Transmitter is a great gift for those who play music but hate cables. The two small transmitters plug into your amp and your instrument and then wirelessly beam the sound between them. They’re rechargeable and have basically zero lag. Game changer.

$235

Sony’s next level wireless noise-cancelling earphones are unparalleled. At Gizmodo, we’ve had a chance to try them out and highly recommend. If you want headphones that are comfortable, portable and truly noise-cancelling, these are the buddies to go for. They also offer 360 sound for truly immersive tunes. The price tag can be hefty but is well worth it.

$449

Jigsaw puzzles are all the rage thanks to lockdown, so why not pick up some cool band patterns for the music lovers in your life? You can piece together great album covers for bands like Nirvana, AC/DC, Queen and Pink Floyd. A great stocking stuffer for the musically inclined.

Starting at $19.98.

Vinyl is very much back in and whether you’re digging out the old vinyl in the garage or purchasing a new track, you’ll want to keep those guys clean. As any vinyl owner knows, the smallest scratch or speck of dust can mess with your sound. This kit from Big Fudge comes with record cleaning solution, a soft velvet brush and some tools, plus a little bag to keep them all in. A vinyl care kit is a great gift for turntable owners, particularly if you can’t decide which one album to give them. Give them a gift that will service all of their albums!

$44.96

Give a Music Subscription

While physical media isn’t dead yet, streaming music is hugely popular. Gifting someone a few months of an audio subscription is a great and easy gift so your recipient can enjoy the music they choose. There are heaps of providers to choose from depending on personal preference including Apple Music, Amazon Music or Spotify, all of which can be bought with online gift cards.

Amazon

Apple

Spotify

The only thing better than listening to music with friends is listening to music with friends in the outdoors. The Wonderboom 2 portable speaker will help your musical mate’s wildest dreams come true with killer sound in a handy little package. With this gift, you can spend the rest of your summer rockin’ out by the beach and listening to some sweet tunes while you chill. Plus, this neat little package is reasonably packaged so you get a good deal of bang for your buck.

$97

With these gifts, you can keep those toes a-tapping and beats a-playing all throughout the summer. Bring on the good vibes.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.