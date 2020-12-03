Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Casts a Final Spell in Part 4’s Trailer

It’s time for Sabrina Spellman to close the spellbook, but only after the Eldritch Terrors have been dealt with. In the first trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 — the final chapter in showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s horror series based on Archie Comics — things get apocalyptic as Lovecraftian myths invade Greendale.

Netflix has unveiled the spooky first look at Part 4’s episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which stars Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman — and Sabrina Morningstar — the teenage girl with unfathomable powers and a destiny to protect her friends, her town, and Hell itself from the Eldritch Terrors. The streaming platform chose not to renew the series, making this the final trek through Greendale for Sabrina and her friends.

Check out the trailer below.

The eight-episode season sees Sabrina — along with her aunties, coven, and members of The Fright Club — battling mysterious creatures like The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, and others, which were summoned by Father Blackwood (Richard Coyle) to bring destruction upon the world as vengeance. The creatures, which have been hinted at since Part 2 of the horror series, are loosely inspired by those found in H.P. Lovecraft’s mythos. All of them will eventually culminate in the arrival of The Void, the destroyer of all things. Will the two Sabrinas be able to handle it?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns with its final eight episodes on December 31.