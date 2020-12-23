Cherry Is Gonna Win an Emmy or an Oscar or Something for Apple TV+, for Sure

Apple TV+ had a rough launch over the course of the past year, perhaps in part because of repeated meddling by Apple execs in creative decisions. It’s starting to turn the ship around with a stronger slate of programming and is hoping to win an award or two over the next few months.

On Wednesday, Variety released a “for your consideration” promotional poster for Apple TV+’s upcoming Tom Holland/Russo brothers flick Cherry. It’s dark, moody, and has definitely piqued my interest. Actually, it might be called Cherb or 8herk, I can’t tell. The title is off centre and appears to be missing its last letter, so it could also be Cherks, 0her88, or Cherbo. There’s just no way to tell for sure. Is this how viral marketing works? It’s very mysterious! There should be an ARG to figure it out.

This is an appallingly bad poster, good lord pic.twitter.com/YYAss1Ot0W — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) December 23, 2020

One thing is clear, however: Cherry, Cherb, 8herk, Cherks, 0her88, or Cherbo will be the smash hit of 2021 and a feather in Apple TV+’s hat. Hopefully, someone will have used the algorithm that cracked the last Zodiac killer cipher to determine what the movie is actually titled.

(I’ve just been informed that Variety misprinted the ad due to a rendering error and the movie is called Cherry.)

Variety apologizes for our mistake in the digital misprint of the ad for the film “Cherry.” This is not up to our standards. Here is the corrected version of the ad pic.twitter.com/yRr1uEfMNo — Variety (@Variety) December 23, 2020

Cherry will premiere in 2021 and receive an exclusive release on Apple TV+ on March 12, 2021.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.