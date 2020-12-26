The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Here Are The Best Boxing Day Deals for Headphones in Australia

Published 1 hour ago: December 26, 2020 at 3:01 pm -
Filed to:bose 700
boxing dayboxing day 2020Deals
Image: Amazon
If your Boxing Day mission involves getting a good deal on a pair of headphones, you’ve come to the right place.

Microsoft are currently running some great Boxing Day deals on their online store, which includes discounts on products like the Surface Pro 7 (starting from $974; down from $1,249) and the Razer Blade 15 Advance (starting from $2,999; down from $4,899).

But those deals aren’t what we’re here for (you can read more about them here). No, we’re here for Microsoft’s range of headphones deals.

Here’s the list of headphone bargains currently available through Microsoft:

You can check out the rest of Microsoft’s Boxing Day deals here.

If those headphones aren’t really what you’re looking for, there are a few other deals floating around at the moment.

Here are few stand outs that we’ve found while trawling all of the other Boxing Day sales:

Sony

Sennheiser

Apple AirPods

BOSE

Beats

Jabra

Panasonic

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

