Here Are The Best Boxing Day Deals for Headphones in Australia

If your Boxing Day mission involves getting a good deal on a pair of headphones, you’ve come to the right place.

Microsoft are currently running some great Boxing Day deals on their online store, which includes discounts on products like the Surface Pro 7 (starting from $974; down from $1,249) and the Razer Blade 15 Advance (starting from $2,999; down from $4,899).

But those deals aren’t what we’re here for (you can read more about them here). No, we’re here for Microsoft’s range of headphones deals.

Here’s the list of headphone bargains currently available through Microsoft:

You can check out the rest of Microsoft’s Boxing Day deals here.

If those headphones aren’t really what you’re looking for, there are a few other deals floating around at the moment.

Here are few stand outs that we’ve found while trawling all of the other Boxing Day sales:

Sony

Sennheiser

Apple AirPods

BOSE

Beats

Jabra

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – now $199 (was $299)

Panasonic

Save on selected Panasonic headphones and earbuds

This article has been updated since its original publication.