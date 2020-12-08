Boost Your Home Theatre Bass by Pairing Two Sonos Subs

More bass, anyone?

Sonos has announced that beginning today, Sonos users will be able to link a second Sonos Sub to their connected Sonos devices, including the Arc, Beam, Playbar, Playbase, and Amp — if you have the budget for another Sonos Sub, that is.

The Sonos Sub retails for a cool $US700 ($940) for a single unit. To put that into perspective, the Sony HT-G700 soundbar and sub duo is a great entry-level home theatre solution that’ll run you $US600 ($806) for both components (though you won’t be able to add speakers to the setup over time). But to Sonos’ credit, the company says the ability to add a second sub was one of the most-requested features by its customers.

Before you run out and drop a truckload of money on a new sub, there are a couple of caveats: For one, you can only pair the subs in the dedicated Sonos S2 app (make sure your app is updated before attempting to pair your devices). You can head to the company’s support page to verify whether your Sonos devices are compatible.

Second, Sonos says that at least one of the two paired subwoofers will need to be a third-generation Sub. That shouldn’t be too big of an issue for folks investing in a newer Sub, but it might be for some consumers who already have two older-generation Sonos subwoofers on hand.

Either way, my advice is to make sure — like, really be sure — that you have support for the feature before dumping a bunch of money on a subwoofer you might not be able to pair at all.