You Can Still Grab These Black Friday & Cyber Monday Nintendo Deals

The definition of what constitutes the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale period becomes looser with each passing year. Case in point? Amazon’s great Black Friday and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch bundle is still available today, a Tuesday.

There’s also a fair few deals on Switch games still available, including the recent Super Mario 3D All-Stars. There’s no telling when all of these bargains will switch back to full price, so make good use of them while you can.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch console deals

Amazon are running an impressive Nintendo Switch bundle. It includes the console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch online. The bundle costs $399, so you'll still be saving a $161.90 if you were to buy all of this separately.

That isn't the only console deal running during Cyber Monday. You can also grab a Switch Lite on sale for $273.66 to $295.99 (depending on which colour you pick).

Black Friday & Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals

