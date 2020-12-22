The Best Sim-Only Phone Plans With Loads of Data

Bigger is always better. It’s true when it comes to burgers, wine bottles, and your Pokémon card collection. And it’s especially true when it comes to phone plans. If you want the best bang-for-buck you can get, a big data SIM-only plan is where it’s at.

Big data plans are simply better value. Spending between $30 and $40 per month can now get you as much as 100GB. When you consider a $25 plan typically comes with around 15GB, that’s a big leap.

So, if you’re after a phone plan that’s large and in charge, here’s a look at the best SIM-only options with more data than you can shake a stick at.

SIM-only plans with at least 40GB



Circles.Life has the standout deal here thanks to a current promo, where it’s cutting 20% off all its plans. This gets you 60GB for $22.40 per month, but be aware that both the data allowance and price only last for your first six months with the provider. After your half-year is up, you’ll be paying $28 per month for 20GB. The plan is contract-free, so you can always leave after your discount runs out. This deal is available until the end of the year. Circles is powered by the Optus network.

Moose Mobile is another good choice, offering 40GB for $29 per month. You’ll need to sign a 12-month contract to get the plan, however. Moose Mobile is also powered by the Optus network.

Vodafone has its own promo going, offering 50GB for $35 per month for your first year. You’ll pay $40 per month after your discount expires, but the plan is contract-free. If you go through your allowance, you’ll be able to keep using your plan at capped speeds of 2Mbps. This deal is available until December 28.

If you’re after Telstra coverage, you may want to consider MATE, who is slinging a 40GB plan for $40 per month. Better yet, the plan includes a bonus Tidal streaming music subscription, valued at $11.99 per month. You’ll be able to keep using Tidal for free as long as you’re a MATE customer, which makes this a pretty decent offer if you’re okay with changing your music streaming service. Or if you’re one of the few who are already using Tidal.

SIM-only plans with at least 80GB



If you’re after more data, Vodafone has a 100GB plan for $45 per month thanks to a $10 per month discount. This discount lasts for your first year, after which you’ll pay $55 per month. To get this deal, you’ll need to sign-up before December 18. This plan also includes three months of free access to Amazon Prime.

SpinTel has an 80GB plan that you can currently get for $45 per month, thanks to a $10 per month discount on your first six months. Notably, this plan has 5G connectivity – SpinTel is the only MVNO that currently offers 5G. SpinTel is powered by the Optus network.

Telstra has its own discount going, cutting $10 per month from most its SIM-only plans. This brings down its 80GB plan to $55 per month for your first year. You’ll pay $65 per month thereafter, but the plan is contract-free so you can either step down to a cheaper plan or leave.

Optus offers 100GB for $59 per month, but this plan also comes with a couple of perks. These include an Optus Sport subscription and 2GB of monthly roaming data for when overseas travel is possible again.

SIM-only plans with over 100GB



Still after more data? These three are the biggest plans around.

Circles is up first, with a 100GB plan for $38 per month. However, if you sign up before the end of the year, you can get a 20% discount for your first six months, bringing it down to $30.40. Circles is powered by the Optus network.

felix is a new MVNO powered by Vodafone that has a rather unique proposition: you’ll get unlimited data for $35 per month, but at capped speeds. felix previously capped speeds to a sluggish 5Mbps, but has now increased is cap to a much more reasonable 20Mbps. That’s only a little slower than an NBN 25 plan.

Once again, Telstra is offering a discount on most its SIM-only plans, bringing its 120GB option down to $75 per month for your first year. You’ll pay $85 per month thereafter.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.