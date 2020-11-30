The Best Unlimited NBN Plans With No Contracts or Set Up Fees

Contracts suck. Why would you give two or three years of your life to an NBN provider?. A lot can change in that time. Best unlimited NBN plans can flip. Evening speeds could get worse. A better deal might pop up. 5G might become a viable alternative. Thankfully there are plenty of providers that offer contract-free plans so you can leave whenever you want.

These plans are often your best bet when it comes to shopping around for a new provider. If you can leave whenever you want, for whatever reason, there’s very little risk involved. This is a big plus, especially if you’re not familiar with the telco you want to sign-up with.

As such, we’re going to look at some of the cheapest contract-free unlimited NBN plans around.

Most providers will offer to sell you a modem, but some force you to buy a model they range when you’re signing up to a new plan. Others will make you pay out a modem fee if you leave early.

To make it easier, we’re only going to compare NBN plans where you can bring your own modem and where you won’t get slogged with setup or early exit fees.

Best unlimited NBN 50 plans with no contract

Thanks to a promo, Superloop is your cheapest option for an NBN 50 plan. You’ll pay $58.95 per month for your first six months, and then $78.95 per month thereafter. The plan is contract free, so you’re always able to leave when your discount runs out.

Tangerine follows with its own discount, charging $59.90 per month for your first six months, and then $69.90 per month thereafter. That’s not quite as cheap as SpinTel, but still very reasonable for an NBN 50 plan.

In addition to being contract-free, Tangerine also has a 14-day risk-free period. If you’re not happy with Tangerine during your first fortnight, you’re able to leave and get a full refund of your plan fees. You won’t get a refund on a modem if you’ve bought one through Tangerine, but the telco’s modems are all unlocked, so they’ll work with any other provider.

If you want to avoid timed discounts, SpinTel is a solid choice with an NBN 50 plan available for $64.95 per month.

MyRepublic and MATE both have contract-free NBN 50 plans for $69 per month. MyRepublic edges out MATE in typical evening speeds by 1Mbps, but MATE will discount your bill by $10 per month if you grab one of its SIM-only mobile plans. MATE mobile plans start at $20 per month with 5GB and are powered by the Telstra network. The $25 per month plan with 15GB is much better value, however.

Aussie Broadband also has an NBN 50 plan available for $69 per month, but this is thanks to discounted pricing. After your first six months, you’ll pay $79 per month. This deal is available until December 4. You’ll need to use the promo code BLACK10.

If you want better evening speeds, you may want to consider iiNet. iiNet reports typical evening speeds of 48Mbps on NBN 50 plans, making it the second fastest major provider on this speed tier. Telstra is faster, but more expensive and has an early exit fee. iiNet’s NBN 50 plans are billed at $74.99 per month.

Best unlimited NBN 100 plans with no contract

If you’re hoping to bag a bargain, Tangerine is your cheapest option for a contract-free NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $74.90 per month for your first six months, and $89.90 per month thereafter.

Superloop isn’t far behind with a similar discount. You’ll pay $74.95 per month for your first six months, and $89.95 per month thereafter. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 90Mbps, which is up there when it comes to NBN 100 plans from major providers.

Aussie Broadband is discounting its NBN 100 plan by $20 per month for Black Friday. You’ll pay $79 per month for your first six months, and then $99 per month thereafter. That makes it a little more expensive than most providers after your discount expires, but it's a solid offer. This deal is available until December 4. You’ll need to use the promo code BLACK20.

MyRepublic is running its own promo, but it’s a bit shorter. You’ll pay $75 per month for your first three months, and then $89 per month thereafter.

Vodafone is also part of the promo game. You’ll pay $85 per month for your first six months, and $95 per month thereafter. If you’re already a Vodafone mobile customer, you can save further by bundling your services. Vodafone will cut 5% from your total bill for each postpaid service you have on your account after the first, up to a maximum of 20%.

Vodafone only reports typical evening speeds of 80Mbps, which puts it on the slower side of the speed spectrum. This means the main reason you’d consider getting a Vodafone NBN plan is if you’ve got other services to bundle with.

And once again, MATE is a great option if you’d prefer to avoid timed discounts. The telco with the friendliest name has an NBN 100 plan for $79 per month. As with MATE’s NBN 50 plan, you can save another $10 per month if you add a SIM-only mobile plan to your account.

Best NBN 250 plans with no contract

The range of providers offering NBN 250 plans has expanded recently, which is great news for those lucky enough to have won the NBN lottery.

If all you care about is price, MyRepublic is offering the cheapest NBN 250 plan around for $109 per month. Its reported typical evening speeds are slower than the competition though, measuring in at just 150Mbps.

Superloop also charges $109 per month for its NBN 250 plan, but only for your first six months. You’ll pay $129 per month thereafter. Superloop does however report faster evening speeds of 215Mbps.

Tangerine’s NBN 250 plan is just a tad more expensive at $109.90 per month for your first six months, but you’re looking at a lower rate than Supes when the discount expires. The full price is $119.90 per month, which undercuts most full price NBN 250 plans.

Aussie Broadband has the fastest NBN 250 plan around, reporting typical evening speeds of 222Mbps. It will set you back $129 per month.

At this stage, all FTTP premises and 70% of HFC premises can support NBN 250 plans. NBN Co intends to upgrade the HFC portion of the network to ensure all customers can get an NBN 250 plan by June next year.

Best NBN 1000 plans with no contract

If you’ve really hit the NBN jackpot and have FTTP – or are one of the lucky 7% who have an eligible HFC connection – you can go all in and get an NBN 1000 plan.

Superloop is your cheapest option thanks to a discount. You’ll pay $129 per month for your first six months, and then $149 per month thereafter. It is however worth noting Superloop’s NBN 1000 plan isn’t unlimited. You get a 3TB allowance, and if you exceed that, you’ll be capped at a surprisingly reasonable 100Mbps.

If you definitely need unlimited data, you may want to consider Kogan. You’ll pay $134.90 per month for your first six months, and then $148.90 per month thereafter.

Both Superloop and Kogan report typical evening speeds of 250Mbps on NBN 1000 plans.

