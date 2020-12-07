Apple Might Not Be Done Announcing Things in 2020

One thing we have not been short of this year is Apple announcements. The tech giant has had three separate events this year to promote its new line up of products. And that doesn’t count WWDC. But new rumours suggest Apple may have one more thing in store for 2020.

MacRumors reports that an internal memo was passed around by Apple informing service providers that there are AppleCare related changes planned for Tuesday, December 8.

So far, an official Apple event hasn’t been announced. The memo reports the changes will take place around 5:30 am PST, which makes it 12:30 am AEDT on Wednesday, December 9 in Australia.

The report advises that technicians prepare for new product SKUs, new/updated product descriptions and new/updated product pricing. It looks likely then that Apple may have some more big things to tell us about, potentially including some new hardware.

According to MacRumors, Apple has issued similar memos in the past prior to new product announcements. Before the iPhone 12 event this year, a similar AppleCare statement was sent out for October 13, which ended up being when the event took place.

The timing lines up with Apple’s history of press releases but it’s expected this one won’t involve a full-blown online event.

What could Apple announce this time?

As to what Apple could announce, there has been a lot of talk about the company’s next-generation Apple TV, the tracking devices known as AirTags, and its new over-ear headphones.

Whether any of these products are far enough into development to be released this soon is uncertain. But seeing as whatever this announcement is involves AppleCare, it would make sense that whatever product it is will also be covered by AppleCare.

Given the timing, a product announcement now could be an attempt to grab more of the Christmas shopping market. Or it could simply be an update for previously announced Apple products. Either way, it’s probably best not to get expectations too high at this stage.