Apple Fitness+ Videos Include American Sign Language

Apple Fitness+ launched in Australia this week. The subscription service offers a myriad of exercise videos that you can access at home. And as it turns out, each one incorporates some American Sign Language (ASL).

While it isn’t used constantly through out, it’s encouraging to see a large tech company this incredibly important step to offer more inclusivity.

ASL is used at the start and beginning of the Apple Fitness+ videos, regardless of their length. And according to Apple, trainers also utlise ASL throughout workouts as well.

“Fitness+ trainers come together as a collective team to design and create outstanding workouts where everyone is invited,” the reviewers guide for Apple Fitness+ reads.

“The trainers even learned American Sign Language (ASL), and you will see them use sign language in every workout as greetings, encouragement, and motivational cues. They appear in each other’s videos to add motivation, show modifications that can make the movement easier or more intense, and build enthusiasm.”

It’s important to note that Auslan is not incorporated into the Apple Fitness+ videos. This is because the training videos are created by Apple in the U.S. which primarily adheres to ASL.

The Auslan alphabet is based off the two-handed British Sign Language (BSL) alphabet. Comparatively, ASL is a one-handed language.

It’s now available in Australia

Apple Fitness+ is now available in Australia. The types of workouts available include strength, HIIT, yoga, dance, core, cycling, rowing, treadmill and cooldown. Each workout includes different variations to make things harder or easier, as you so desire.

In addition to the videos it uses live data from your Apple Watch for a more personalised experience. It also adds new workouts each week.

It’s also compatible with iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

Apple Fitness+ costs $14.99 per month or $119.99 for an entire year. Alternatively, you can bundle it with the Apple One Premier plan. This is $39.95 a month and comes with Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage. It can be shared with up to six family members.

Disclosure: the author owns shares in Apple.