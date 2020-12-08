Apple Fitness+ Is Officially Launching on December 14

When first announced back in mid-September, Apple promised its subscription Fitness+ service would launch before the end of the year. Just a few weeks before 2020 (finally!) draws to a close, Apple has revealed that Fitness+ will officially be available starting on December 14.

After the official reveal, Apple went quiet on its new subscription service (designed to compete with other streaming fitness classes such as those offered by Peloton) but a little over a week ago most of the fitness personalities the company has hired to lead users through various workouts started promoting the service on their personal Instagram accounts, leading many to assume the launch date would be soon.

Built around the Apple Watch and its ability to not only track a wearer’s movements but their heart rates too, Fitness+ will keep tabs on a participant’s performance through workouts released on a weekly schedule. Workout metrics can be shared with others and used for friendly competition, while subscribers are able to choose from various workout types, durations, trainers, and even activities based on their music preferences.

Starting December 14, Apple Fitness+ will be available to anyone with an Apple Watch Series 3 or later for free for a month to try it out. After that the service is $US10 ($13) per month, or $US80 ($107) per year, and can be shared with up to six family members. It’s also available through the Apple One Premier plan which includes Fitness+ as well as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and two terabytes of iCloud storage for $US30 ($40) per month which can also be shared with six other family members.

Editor's Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.